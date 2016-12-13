Top 10 popular home and garden products on which.co.uk in November

Does this Bosch kettle deserve its high number of online searches?

With Christmas on the horizon, it’s clear from the most-viewed products on which.co.uk that you’ve been thinking about getting the laundry done and floors cleaned. As well as making a nice cup of tea to treat yourself after all that hard work.

Making it into the top 10 list are three Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners, a washing machine, washer dryer, tumble dryer and kettle. Alongside Dyson, Bosch has three products in the list, including a dishwasher.

Read on to find out what were the most popular reviews in November, and follow the links to see exactly what we loved – and hated – about these products when we tested them.

1. Bosch ComfortLine TWK6A031GB kettle

This kettle was launched in late October and is said to offer ‘ultra-rapid heating’. But did it live up to its claims when we tested its speed boiling a litre of water?

Visit our Bosch ComfortLine TWK6A031GB kettle review to find out if this is the right kettle for your cuppas.

2. Kenwood KFF2DW14 fridge freezer

If you’re looking for an American-style fridge freezer, this one could be ideal as it’s one of the cheapest we’ve tested. But is its bargain price too good to be true?

See whether the Kenwood KFF2DW14 fridge freezer can cool quickly and keep your food at a steady temperature.

3. Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner

Dyson’s new cordless vacuum cleaner costs a whopping £500. It promises a 40-minute running time and new features to make it easier to use and more hygienic.

See our review of the Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner to discover if it’s worth paying a premium for.

Did this cheaper, more basic Dyson V6 make the grade in Which? lab-tests?

4. Dyson V6 cordless vacuum cleaner

A second Dyson also caused a stir among readers in November. This model is the cheapest and most basic one in the Dyson V6 cordless vacuum range.

Find out how the Dyson V6 cordless vacuum cleaner compares with its rivals for dust and pet hair pick-up, as well as ease of use.

5. Bosch SMV69M01GB dishwasher

Bosch claims this dishwasher will clean effectively and save money on your energy bill. So, how did it do when we tested its washing and drying capabilities, having dirtied dishes with baked-on food?

Find out whether the Bosch SMV69M01GB dishwasher gets a squeaky clean review.

6. Samsung WW80J6410CW Ecobubble washing machine

The Ecobubble isn’t the cheapest model on the market (£480), and is about average for energy use. But are how well it cleans, rinses and spins average too?

Find out whether the Samsung WW80J6410CW washing machine is worth getting in a spin about.

7. Dyson V6 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner

Another pricey top-of-the-range Dyson cordless vac (£450) makes the list. Its claims are ambitious – it’s said to give twice the suction of any other cordless model.

Find out whether the suction power of the Dyson V6 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner stacks up against other models.

8. AEG L75670NWD washer dryer

We’ve seen many washer dryers that over-dry or leave clothes wet, so how does this AEG model do at cleaning your family’s clothes?

Read our review of the AEG L75670NWD washer dryer to find out how it did when it cleaned specially dirtied cloths in our test lab.

9. Bosch WTW87560GB tumble dryer

This is a pricey tumble dryer (£640), but it has a large capacity. We’ve found that some models take an age to dry your clothes, especially if they’re bigger.

So how did this heat-pump dryer do? Find out by reading our Bosch WTW87560GB tumble dryer review.

10. Silentnight Classic 1200 Pocket Deluxe mattress

Still in the top 10 – it was number four in October – this pocket-sprung mattress is reasonably priced at £400. But does it offer the support and durability you want?

Read our full review to see what our experts think of the Silentnight Classic 1200 Pocket Deluxe mattress.

