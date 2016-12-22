Which? reveals 4 new Best Buy vacuum cleaners

The new compact Hetty 160 vacuum costs around £100. Did it clean up in our tests?

We’ve just put 19 vacuum cleaners through our tough tests and found four new Best Buys that will leave your home looking pristine.

We reviewed bagged and bagless vacuum cleaners from all the major brands, including Bosch, Dyson, Hoover, Miele, Numatic (Henry) and Vax. We also tested cheaper options from Dirt Devil and Zanussi.

Our fresh crop of Best Buys includes the best model we’ve tested under our new tougher testing regime. This vacuum impressed us with its superior dust-busting abilities and easy handling, scoring a chart-topping 80%.

Vacuum cleaners that won’t break the bank

You can buy a vacuum cleaner for as little as £50 or as much as £500. But spending more won’t guarantee great results – our testing consistently shows that price isn’t a reliable indicator of quality.

While brands such as Dyson might demand a premium for their products, there are more affordable options available. We’ve tested plenty of vacuum cleaners costing around the £100 mark, including the new compact Hetty 160 vacuum from Numatic. You’ll find some excellent Best Buy vacuum cleaners for around this price, plus some very good options that just miss out on a Best Buy award but are still worth considering.

Why some vacuums are hard to push, and what we’ve done about it

Some modern vacuum cleaners have so much suction that the force needed to push them along the floor is the equivalent of lifting an Olympic men’s shotput.

This usually happens when a vacuum cleaner’s floorhead is designed to align closely to the floor in order to suck up more fine dust. Unfortunately, this can result in such a strong bond with the floor that it becomes almost impossible to push the vacuum cleaner along.

If we find that a vacuum cleaner is too hard to push along, we reduce the power or change the setting on the floorhead until it is at a comfortable level. We then conduct our floor cleaning tests with the vacuum cleaner on this setting.

So when you look at our results, you know that they are the cleaning results you’ll get when you are using the vacuum cleaner at home, without needing to call on some friendly Olympians for extra muscle power.

