44% of smart meter owners have reduced their energy bill

More than 40% of 2,000 people surveyed have seen a reduction in their energy bills since having a smart meter installed, according to new research by ECTA Training.

This decrease, found by smart meter training company ECTA Training, is likely to be down to consumers using energy usage information generated by their smart meters.

Smart meters come with an in-home display (IHD) that will show you how much energy you’re using. It’s not surprising, therefore, that it also found that 45% are more likely to turn down their heating or switch off lights once they’d had their smart meter installed and seen their energy usage via their IHD.

Whether or not you have a smart meter installed, follow our top tips on cutting your energy bills to save money. You can also visit our comprehensive guide to smart meters for all you need to know about getting one.

Get a smart meter or energy monitor

Monitoring your energy use is a simple step toward helping to reduce how much energy you use. By 2020, the government wants all homes to be fitted with a smart meter. The meters will also send real-time data to your energy supplier, therefore removing the need for estimated bills or meter readings.

However, it’s also worth being aware that not all of the smart meters being fitted at the moment can be used with all energy suppliers. So if you switch, your smart meter could stop working and you’ll have to take meter readings manually again.

Also, not all suppliers are installing smart meters yet, and some are doing so only in specific areas. So if you’re keen to start monitoring your energy now, or don’t want a smart meter, you can use an energy monitor to keep on top of your usage.

Head to our energy monitor advice guide for information on what they are, how they work and how you can save money using one.

Use a smart thermostat

Smart thermostats allow you to turn your heating on or off remotely using your phone or tablet, which could be handy if you’re away for the weekend and forget to turn your heating off before you left.

But although this could help save you money, they are expensive to buy, so you’ll want to think carefully about the initial cost compared with the possible savings. Read our guide to smart thermostats to find out whether one could save you money.

Use an energy-efficient Best Buy appliance

We test appliances to find out how energy efficient they are, so we can show you exactly how much they will cost you to run. We look beyond the energy labels and test appliances the way you actually use them. We then work out how much they will add to your energy bill over a year and their lifetime.

Choosing the most energy-efficient models could mean annual savings of around £80 for washing machines, £70 for tumble dryers and £89 for fridge-freezers – visit our guides to find out more.

Switch energy supplier

If you haven’t changed energy supplier in a while, or ever, then you could be missing out on big savings. Consumers who used our independent comparison site, Which? Switch, saved an average of £369 on their gas and electricity bills between 1 November 2015 and 20 May 2016.

Compare energy prices today to see if you could save money, too. If you’ve already changed supplier, it’s worth double checking you’re still on the cheapest tariff and deals are changing all the time.

Replace light bulbs

Change your light bulbs and you could save around £180 a year. Energy-saving LED light bulbs last longer than traditional ones and are much more energy-efficient, using 90% less energy.

We have Best Buy LEDs from as little as £3.50 each. Our light bulb reviews highlight those that will brighten your day.

