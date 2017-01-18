Do you know if your investments are protected?

Just one in three of those we asked knew that investments were protected by the FSCS

The majority of the public aren’t aware of the safeguards in place should an investment firm collapse, according to new Which? research.

We surveyed 1,692 people in November 2016 and found that only one in three (32%) of them realised that investments fall under the remit of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

What’s more, just 4% of people knew the maximum level of compensation is £50,000 per investment firm.

Harry Rose, editor of Which? Money, said: ‘With record low returns on cash savings, more people will be turning to other types of investments and should know there is a safety net in place should the worst happen.

‘Investment firms, the regulator and the FSCS itself should be doing more to help investors understand how their money is protected.’

What protections are in place for investors?

Two-thirds (67%) of people we surveyed knew that deposits with a bank or building society are protected.

The compensation rules for investments are more complicated than they are for bank deposits, but investment firms, the Financial Conduct Authority and the FSCS aren’t doing enough to help improve understanding of the protections in place for investors.

In general:

You’ll get £50,000 FSCS protection for negligent investment and fraud. The FSCS can cover losses up to £50,000, but only if the rogue investment firm or adviser is unable to meet claims against it.

for negligent investment and fraud. The FSCS can cover losses up to £50,000, but only if the rogue investment firm or adviser is unable to meet claims against it. You’ll get £50,000 FSCS protection when an authorised investment firm goes out of business and cannot return your money.

when an authorised investment firm goes out of business and cannot return your money. You’ll get £150,000 ombudsman protection if the firm is still operating. The Financial Ombudsman Service will investigate your complaint and can force the financial firm or adviser to compensate you up to £150,000 plus interest.

if the firm is still operating. The Financial Ombudsman Service will investigate your complaint and can force the financial firm or adviser to compensate you up to £150,000 plus interest. You’ll get no protection if your investments have performed badly. The FSCS doesn’t cover losses on the stock market – that’s the risk you take as an investor.

Test your knowledge

Take our short quiz to find out how much you know about your compensation rights when a financial firm goes bust.

</p> <section> <h2>Do you know if you’re protected when a financial firm goes bust?</h2> <p> </p> <div>The Financial Services Compensation Scheme, or FSCS, provides a safety net for consumers to get their money back if things go wrong with their investments, or the company which has provided them a product goes bust. But the way it works can get complicated.</div> <div></div> <div>Take our quiz and find out how much you know about your compensation rights.</div> </section> <section> <h2>If your bank goes bust, what’s the maximum you can claim back from the Financial Services Compensation scheme?</h2> </section> <section> <h3>You’ve chosen your own stock-market investments, and they’ve lost 90% of their value. How much compensation could you claim?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>You’ve been given bad investment advice, but the company can’t pay you back because it’s gone bust. How much protection do you have?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>You’ve invested a significant sum of money in some wine, which was recommended by an adviser. It turns out your investments are worthless. How much could you get back?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>You’ve invested a similar amount of money in overseas property, and you hold this in a self-invested personal pension (Sipp). You were sold this by a regulated financial adviser. What might you be able to get back if the investment turned sour?</h3> </section> <section> <h2>You’re a compensation novice</h2> <p> </p> <div>You need to brush up on your FSCS knowledge. Start with our guide to <a href="http://www.which.co.uk/money/savings-and-isas/savings-accounts/guides/protecting-your-savings/how-are-your-savings-protected" target="_blank">the basics of the FSCS</a> to get to grips with how you’re protected.</div> </section> <section> <h3>There’s room to grow</h3> <p> </p> <div>You’ve mastered the basics but the complicated web of savings protection still leaves you a bit bewildered. The information below should bring you up to speed.</div> </section> <section> <h3>You’re cool on compensation</h3> <p> </p> <div>You’re on the way to becoming a master in the FSCS. The guide below should help you get to grips with the more complicated parts of the scheme.</div> </section> <section> <h3>You’re a FSCS fanatic!</h3> <p> </p> <div>With a score like this, you’ve shown you’re no fool when it comes to how your savings are protected. Now use our tool to find out how your savings are protected.</div> </section> <p>

