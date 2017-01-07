Four mattress Best Buys revealed for 2017

Our new Best Buy mattresses will provide great support for years to come.

Forget your resolutions – the easiest way to a new you in 2017 may be as simple as buying a new mattress and getting a good night’s sleep. We’ve just tested 10 mattresses, four of which impressed us enough to become Best Buys.

Not only will these top pocket-sprung and memory foam mattresses give your spine the necessary support, but they’ll do so for years to come. That may be all you need to wake up with a spring in your step.

While the best mattresses in our recent tests scored an impressive 73%, the worst one could only manage 48%. That’s because it’s unsupportive from day one and one of the worst we’ve seen for sagging over time.

To find the perfect mattress for a great night’s sleep, go to our round-up of the best mattresses.

Should you buy your next mattress online?

We’ve always recommended that you try out a mattress in-store before buying – until now. More and more mattress brands, including Casper, Leesa and Bruno, are only available online and are delivered direct to your door.

We were very impressed with a couple of the ones we’ve just tested. But if you don’t like the feel of the mattress when you get it home, all the online-only brands we’ve reviewed offer extensive trial periods, so you shouldn’t have any trouble getting a full refund.

Unless the mattress is only available online, you should always lay on it for at least 10 minutes in a shop. However, that doesn’t mean you have to buy it in-store if you spot a cheap mattress online.

If you’re looking for a cheap bed, both Dormeo and Ikea offer budget mattresses. But are they any good? See our Dormeo mattress and Ikea mattress reviews to find out.

Mattresses with medical-sounding names

Don’t assume that mattresses containing some or all of the word ‘orthopaedic’ in the name provide better support for your back. There are no restrictions on the use of these terms, so our tests are the only way to know how supportive a mattress really is.

We’ve just reviewed three such mattresses – two of which have ‘ortho’ in the name and one from the Sealy ‘posturepedic’ range.

One of these mattresses provides a poor level of body support. The others are no more supportive than mattresses without a medical-sounding name.

We reveal what you need to know about mattresses.

Which? mattress reviews

A good mattress keeps your spine in the same shape as when you’re standing up, stays stable and doesn’t jiggle when your partner rolls over, and will stay in good condition for years of use.

We test mattresses more thoroughly than anyone else. Our tough lab tests include simulating 10 years of use and measuring the shape of a person’s body at 36 different points. This means you can trust our reviews to help you choose your next mattress.

Foam and memory foam mattresses

The Bruno Mattress, £500

The Casper Mattress, £550

The Leesa Mattress, £590

The Simba Hybrid, £599

Pocket-sprung mattresses

Ikea Hövåg, £180

Myers Myerpaedic Ortho Pocket 6000, £429

Relyon Vienna Ortho, £600

Sealy Posturepedic Pocket Palermo 1400, £659

Silentnight Pocket Geltex 1000, £650

Sleepeezee SuperFirm 1600, £450

Prices are correct as of December 2016.

More on this…