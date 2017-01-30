Nextbase extends dash cam warranty for Which? members

This offer only covers the Nextbase iN-CAR CAM 402G Professional

After numerous reports of critical faults from Nextbase iN-CAR CAM 402G Professional owners, Nextbase has agreed to offer an extended returns period for Which? members.

A number of you have contacted us regarding a problem with the Nextbase iN-CAR CAM 402G Professional dash cam. It’s a good device that produces excellent footage, but in some instances after the battery runs out it will refuse to recharge or turn back on.

We asked Nextbase for an explanation. Nextbase said it was an issue that only affected less than 1% of 402G Professional models sold in the UK. Nextbase also says the iN-CAR CAM 402G Professional is no longer in production, having been replaced by the iN-CAR CAM 412GW, and claims it has been actively pursuing those it believes to be affected by the fault. However, it understood the severity of the situation and has offered to extend the usual 12-month warranty on the device to 18 months for any Which? members affected.

If you believe you’re affected by this issue then you can contact Nextbase’s UK-based support centre via email at support@nextbase.co.uk, or via phone at 02920 866 429 quoting Which?.

Our unique dash cam testing

Which? tests more dash cams than anyone else, and to a greater extent than anyone else. Each model we review spends a month at one of our labs undergoing a custom-built, comprehensive test. We check for everything, from the width of the angle the lens captures to the length of the power cable. We judge every dash cam on more than 100 unique criteria, which are each assigned an individual weighting. These figures are then combined to create the star ratings you see on each review.

Dash cams that score 70% or more are the Best Buys we highly recommend, while those that score 45% or less are Don’t Buys that should be avoided at all costs. We found that the Nextbase iN-CAR CAM 402G Professional produced very strong footage in daylight and fared much better than most other dash cams when used at night. It’s also a pleasure to use and can be mounted and unmounted with ease.

However, flaws like the one seen on the Nextbase iN-CAR CAM 402G Professional can be impossible to detect. Nextbase claims that this problem arises if the battery is not fully charged within six months of production. Naturally our tests begin with fully charging the device. Similarly, unless there is a fault with our test unit or we feel something is amiss, we only use one model per test. We value your feedback so highly because it can help us learn about problems like this one and we can then demand an answer from the manufacturer about it.

