Nutribullet price hits record low in 2017

Both the original Nutribullet 600 and newer 1000 series blender are currently on offer

If you’ve been holding out on joining the smoothie-making craze so far, now could be the time to cave, as we’ve spotted the original Nutribullet 600 blender on sale for its lowest ever price, at just £40.

Single-portion blenders like the Nutribullet have proved to be a popular way to get more fruit and veg into your diet. Prices for this kind of blender start from around £20, but the Nutribullet will normally set you back around £70.

Right now, you can buy the white version from John Lewis for £40 – the cheapest price we’ve seen. But is it your best option? Find out all the pros and cons of this blender in our Nutribullet 600 review.

UPDATE: As of Monday 9 January, this deal has now ended and the Nutribullet 600 is back to £60 at John Lewis.

Until last week £60 was the best price we’d seen for this model, and you shouldn’t need to spend more. Nutribullet blenders aren’t your only option though – we’ve found Best Buys that are cheaper, so check our blender reviews for alternatives.

Which Nutribullet is right for you?

The Nutribullet 600 is the original Nutribullet blender, responsible for kicking off the smoothie-to-go blending frenzy in 2014. Since then, three new models have launched, each promising more power, better blending, and extra features:

Nutribullet Pro 900

In 2015, the original Nutribullet was joined by a bigger sibling – the Nutribullet Pro 900. With a slightly larger capacity – its largest blending cup holds 0.7 litres compared with the 600’s 0.6 litres – and a motor that’s 50% more powerful, this not-so-mini blender is claimed to serve up a smoother consistency than the original.

It’s currently £75 at Currys – so if you were thinking about buying the 600 you might be tempted to trade up. However, it’s worth knowing that we’ve found a bigger motor doesn’t always lead to better blending results. Check our Nutribullet Pro 900 review to see how this blender compares with the original model.

Nutribullet Rx

With a 1,700W motor and weighing in at a hefty 3.8kg, the Nutribullet Rx is no baby blender. Costing £200 when it launched in early 2016, it offers more than double the original capacity at 1.3 litres, and the ability to make hot soup from scratch in just seven minutes.

It’s a little cheaper at the moment, at £170, but is still much pricier than other options. If you’re keen to make soup in a flash, read our full Nutribullet Rx review to find out whether this pricey soup-making blender is a worthwhile investment.

Nutribullet 1000 Series

The 1000 Series blender arrived just in time for Christmas 2016 and proved immensely popular on our website over the Black Friday period. Nutribullet claims that it uses ‘smart’ blending technology to attain blending perfection. It also comes with a stainless-steel insulated travel cup to keep your smoothie cool when you’re out and about.

The Nutribullet Series 1000 is currently a John Lewis exclusive with a price tag of just under £90. While this isn’t quite the deal it was in the new year when it cost just £60, it is still down from its original starting price of £130. So it’s still a good time to trade up if you’re keen on the extra features. Find out what our researcher thought of this blender in the Nutribullet 1000 first look review.

Nutribullet alternatives

Whether it’s a resolution to exercise more, eat healthily or embark on a dry January, lots of us make an extra effort on the health and fitness front in the New Year. But if you’re keen to get blending, a Nutribullet isn’t your only option.

We’ve tested over 25 different personal blenders, with prices ranging from £17 to £300, and found some great value options as well as a top-scoring blender that achieved an unprecedented 90% in our tests. So be sure to check our list of the best blenders before taking the plunge.

Updated on 9 January 2017 with latest prices.

