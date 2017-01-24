Stop your energy bill rising by £100s in January

If your energy deal ends in January, make sure your bills don’t go up.

January has brought snow, ice and freezing temperatures to parts of the UK. Don’t let it bring you a hike of hundreds of pounds on your energy bill too. Check whether you’re on one of the 22 energy deals ending this month, and use our research to find the cheapest.

The cheapest deal coming to an end is from Extra Energy – it’ll result in a £329 jump in your bill over the next year if you forget to find a new deal when it ends. On average, if your energy tariff is one of those finishing in January, your bill will increase by £162 in a year.

Several energy suppliers, including British Gas, Eon and SSE, have all frozen the prices of their standard energy tariffs until spring. EDF Energy has reduced its gas prices.

But this doesn’t mean that you’re getting cheap energy if you’re on one of them, and it’s possible they’ll increase their prices afterwards. EDF has already announced it’ll increase electricity prices in March. Choose a fixed energy deal and any price rises won’t affect you – use our research to find the cheapest.

Find out how much money you could save on your energy bill in 2017. Use our independent gas and electricity switching site, Which? Switch, to find a cheap energy deal. Or you can call us on 0800 410 1149 or 01259 220235.

Fixed energy deals ending in January 2017

If you’re on one of the fixed energy deals from Co-operative Energy and Extra Energy ending this month, you’ll see an increase in your bills by more than £250.

Four of the big suppliers – British Gas, EDF Energy, Npower and Scottish Power – have fixed tariffs coming to an end. As do newer, smaller suppliers PFP Energy and Zog Energy.

If you don’t take action when these fixed gas or electricity deals finish, you’ll usually be transferred automatically onto your supplier’s standard variable tariff. This is often its most expensive.

But if you’re on British Gas’ Fixed Price January 2017 Paperless deal, you’ll actually be better off when it ends. It was a pricey deal so your bills should drop by £120 this year – but you could save even more if you choose a cheaper deal than British Gas’ standard tariff.

Check whether your fixed energy deal is one of those ending below. Tariffs ending which would have less than a £100 impact on your bill over a year are listed below the table. Scroll down for the cheapest energy deals you can switch to this month.

Other tariffs ending this month, but which will make a smaller difference to your annual energy bill, are British Gas Fix and Fall January 2017 – Paper and Paperless, British Gas Fix and Fall Reward January 2017 – Paper and Paperless, EDF Energy Blue+Fixed Price January 2017 – Paperless, and First Utility iSave Fixed January 2017 (v39).

Cheapest gas and electricity deals for January 2017

Price is the most important thing when you’re choosing an energy company, our research with nearly 9,000 energy customers in October 2016 found. But better service is the next most important factor – and ex-customers of the lowest-scoring supplier in our survey told us that ‘poor customer service’ was one of their main reasons for leaving it.

Compare and switch suppliers Choose the fuel type

to compare: Gas and electricity Electricity

only Gas only

Find out which energy firms are best-loved by their customers, and which to consider avoiding, using our best and worst energy companies guide. Use this alongside the cheapest deals below to find the best energy company for you.

The top five cheapest UK-wide dual fuel energy tariffs this month are:

£834 Iresa Flex4 12month Fixed Direct Debit – Paperless £880 Toto Energy Go with the flow – Smart direct Debit – Paperless £889 Economy Energy Direct Saver 2017 (v2) – Paperless £890 Avro Energy Simple and Savvy – Paperless £897 So Energy So Gorilla – Paperless

If your energy tariff is ending this month, you don’t have to pay an exit fee to switch to a new deal or supplier. This is because energy firms cannot charge exit fees in the last 49 days of your deal. If you’re currently on your energy supplier’s standard tariff – meaning you’re out of contract – you can switch any time without paying a penny.

(The prices shown above are provided by Energylinx, based on the details of a dual fuel medium user who uses 13,500kWh gas and 3,100kWh electricity per year, pays by monthly direct debit and chooses paperless billing. Prices are for a year, averaged across all UK regions and correct as of 19 November 2016.)

More on this…