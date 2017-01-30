Which? tries Smeg Slow Juicer

Trying to get more fruit and veg in your diet? Smeg has launched its first ever slow juicer, which it says is quiet, efficient and preserves nutrients by gently pressing fruit and veg to extract juice.

The Smeg SJF01 slow juicer has an innovative lever that allows you to adjust the thickness of your juice as you go. Its stylish retro looks and premium features might appeal, but it’s also one of the most expensive juicers on the market. We tried it out to see if it lives up to its high price tag.

You can see the Smeg juicer in action in the video below, or head straight to the full Smeg slow juicer first look review to get our verdict.

What is a slow juicer?

Slow juicers, also known as cold press or masticating juicers, use a slowly rotating screw to crush fruit and veg against a strainer, separating the juice from the pulp.

They can take a bit longer than a standard centrifugal juicer to fill a glass with juice, and you may need to cut your ingredients up into smaller chunks, but they are usually quieter. They also tend to be more expensive. Most slow juicers will set you back between £100 and £350, whereas standard juicers can cost as little as £40.

Slow juicer manufacturers claim that, by gently crushing fruit and veg, the slow juicing method preserves more nutrients and creates less froth, resulting in a better quality, more nutritious juice. But we’ve found that, while you do tend to get less froth with a slow juicer, no single juicing method is better overall at preserving nutrients. For more information, see our advice on slow vs fast juicers.

Choosing the best juicer

The ideal juicer will squeeze as much juice as possible from difficult ingredients like hard fruit and leafy veg, making a smooth and tasty juice. It will also be as easy as possible to wash up afterwards, as with multiple parts to clean this can be a chore.

We’ve found Best Buy juicers for just £40, so if you’re keen to get juicing, but don’t want to spend big, check out our recommended juicers.

