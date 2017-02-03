As the cost of car cover rockets, who are the best insurers?

Car insurance premiums soared by more than 9% in 2016.

The cost of car insurance is now the highest on record, according to new figures from the Association of British Insurers (ABI). But Which? can help you get the best deal.

Car insurance premiums hit their highest recorded level in the last three months of 2016, and rose more than five times the rate of inflation in 2016, the ABI’s Motor Premium Tracker found.

The average price paid for comprehensive insurance was £462, beating the previous high of £443, recorded almost five years ago. Average premiums rose £22 compared to the previous quarter, the second highest quarterly increase recorded.

In fact, drivers had to stomach a 9.3% rise in car insurance premiums in 2016, compared to the previous year. The ABI blamed increases to Insurance Premium Tax, the cost of repairs rising because of the more sophisticated technology in today’s vehicles and the impact of whiplash-style injury claims.

How can I cut the cost of car insurance?

The best way to beat rising premiums is to give up being loyal and search around for the best-priced cover every single year. And Which Money? has reviewed 31 of the biggest car insurers based on customer satisfaction and the quality of their policies to help you decide which is best for you. Find out which are rated best and worst in our exclusive survey.

The latest car insurance reviews are based on a detailed analysis on key aspects of each provider’s car policies and our customer score is based on how the insurers were rated by real customers.

The highest-rated car insurer for customer satisfaction scored 81%, while the worst scored 58%.

The insurers were tightly spread between this range, with most scoring between 60% to 69%. The AA, Admiral, Direct Line, Churchill, Sheilas’ Wheels and RAC were among the big name brands included in the survey.

Find out more: best and worst car insurers – who came top, who came bottom

Car insurance reviews: how we test

We analyse and rate the 53 most important elements of standard car insurance policies to come up with the overall policy score.

Our customer score is based on a survey of 4,312 policyholders, which asks how satisfied they were with their car insurer, and is calculated using a combination of overall satisfaction and how likely they are to recommend the insurer to a friend.

Each provider is also given a star rating for customer service; handling queries and complaints; transparency of charges; and value for money. The surveys are carried out every six months.

