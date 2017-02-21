Bosch and Neff gas hobs pose explosion risk

Thousands of Bosch and Neff gas hobs urgently need repairing as they could be vulnerable to leaks or explosions.

Bosch says that owners of some of its built-in gas hobs should stop using them immediately, as damage to gas connectors could cause an uncontrolled gas leak in certain circumstances and – in very rare cases – an explosion.

The affected models, from leading manufacturer Bosch, are the Bosch NGU4151DB and the Neff T20S31N0. Both were produced between January 2009 and October 2011. There are an estimated 3,898 of these gas hobs in homes across the UK.

Check your Bosch or Neff hob

If you think your hob may be one of the affected models, note down the model number (E-Nr.) and the four-digit batch number (FD). These can be found on the type or rating plate on the underside of the hob.

Bosch has provided advice on exactly where on the hob you can find the relevant numbers, and if your hob is one of those that needs repairing.

You can also find the numbers on the front or rear of the original user manual. And if you still aren’t able to find the numbers, Bosch has provided diagrams and pictures to help you identify a potentially affected hob.

The company is offering free replacement of the gas connectors by an authorised service engineer to everyone who owns one of the affected hobs.

Best gas hobs

Gas hobs have traditionally been the most popular choice in UK kitchens, but can cost you from less than £100 to over £1000 – so what do you get for the extra money? We’ve tested 68 gas, electric and induction hobs and have given them scores from 68% for the best gas hobs to an unimpressive 44%.

We’ve also surveyed over 1,600 hob-owning Which? members to tell you the most reliable hobs and which stay fault-free for longest. We’ve also got advice on the pros and cons of different types of hob.

Which? hobs expert Jane Darling said: ‘While gas hobs are still a popular buy, induction hobs are on the rise and their prices are dropping. If you’re ready for a change, you can pick up a Best Buy induction hob from a reliable brand for less than £250.’

Previous Bosch and Neff safety issues

This isn’t the first time Bosch and Neff appliances have been in the news because of safety issues.

In January 2016, a safety notice was issued over some Bosch sanders that could injure you or give you a life-threatening shock.

And in July 2011, dishwashers including Bosch and Neff models were recalled because they were at risk of overheating and were a potential fire hazard.