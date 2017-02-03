Can you afford Sherlock’s Baker Street flat or Dot Cotton’s EastEnders home?

Have you ever wondered how much it would cost to live like a true EastEnder and take up residence in Albert Square? Or how much you would need to shell out to solve solving crime from Sherlock Holmes’ iconic Baker Street home? Find out if you could afford them with new research from Which? Mortgage Advisers.

Which? Mortgage Advisers has calculated the cost of 10 of the most famous fictional homes in the UK, and shown hoops you’d have to jump through to turn owning them into a reality.

Click through our gallery below, and find out how much money you’d need to find in order to buy one of the UK’s finest properties of screens small and large.

The cost of top TV and movie homes SHERLOCK HOLMES: 221B BAKER STREET, LONDON. Yours for £1.7 million. A beautiful two bedroom Georgian flat in the centre of London, with a large, airy sitting room lit by broad windows. A sought after property formerly the home of detective extraordinaire Sherlock Holmes. One wall partly indented with bullets.

PEEP SHOW: FLAT 5, APOLLO HOUSE, CROYDON, LONDON. Yours for £220,000. Take a ‘peep’ at this ‘showy’ 2-bedroom flat with balcony in up-and-coming block Apollo House, just 5 minutes’ walk from Croydon railway station. Reluctant sale, would make an exciting buy-to-let opportunity. Bathroom door needs replacing.

EASTENDERS: 25 ALBERT SQUARE, WALFORD, LONDON. Yours for £875,000. A Victorian terraced 3-bedroom house located in the up and coming London borough of Walford. Local daily market gives the area a real sense of community. Excellent transport connections just a short walk from Walford East underground station. May require some modernisation.

DOWNTON ABBEY: DOWNTON ESTATE, YORKSHIRE, ENGLAND. Yours for £72 million. Located in the stunning Yorkshire countryside just a few minutes’ walk from local village Downton, this grand and luxurious residential manor house offers 11 first-floor bedrooms and plenty of room for living and entertaining in style. The house, steeped in history, also offers extensive servant quarters.

THE CROWN: BUCKINGHAM PALACE, LONDON, SW1A 1AA. Yours for £2.2 billion. A grand and opulent 775-room palace in the City of Westminster. Inspired by French Neoclassic architecture, the property contains the largest private garden in London – the bustling capital of England and global hub. Extensive renovations required.

ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES: FLAT 127, NELSON MANDELA HOUSE, PECKHAM, LONDON. Yours for £330,000. A two bedroom flat full of character in the heart of vibrant Peckham, with balcony views over the city. Cushty living space comes fully furnished with state-of-the-art appliances, many no longer on general sale. Cash offers preferred.

CORONATION STREET: WEATHERFIELD, SALFORD. Yours for £100,000. A unique terraced house on the quiet suburban Coronation Street, this charming property would make a perfect home for a couple looking to start or grow a family. Three upstairs bedrooms and generous living space perfectly complement a vibrant and eccentric exterior.

NOTTING HILL: 280 WESTBOURNE PARK ROAD, LONDON. Yours for £4.9 million. The former residence of Hollywood actress Anna Scott in the affluent Notting Hill area, this two bedroom house is available to buy with no onward chain. Includes a stunning rooftop garden and would allow the opportunity to put your own stamp on the property.

GAVIN & STACEY: 47 TRINITY STREET, BARRY, VALE OF GLAMORGAN. Yours for £130,000. A cosy terraced house located in a quaint, seaside town. Two double bedroom and a large bathroom offering elevated views of the beautiful Barry Island. South-facing garden courtyard perfect for summer barbecues. Fantastic investment opportunity.

THE ONLY WAY IS ESSEX: CHIGWELL, ESSEX. Yours for £1.6 million. This reem four bedroom detached house offers a luxurious and modern living space, as well as a large private garden featuring a swimming pool. But, just like tans, houses are not just for the summer, with the versatile interior including contemporary amenities and ample room for entertaining. Previous

How could you jump on the fictional property ladder?

David Blake, Which? Mortgage Advisers principal mortgage adviser, has reviewed the hoops you’d need to jump through to get onto the fictional property ladder.

He said: ‘Whether it’s Albert Square or Aberdeen, Downton Abbey or Dartmouth, there is huge variation in the affordability of properties across the UK.’

Here’s what you need to know.

Sherlock Holmes – 221B, Baker Street, London, UK – £1.7 million

David says: ‘Properties next to or above commercial businesses are more difficult to secure mortgages on. Smells could drift into the property and it may be deemed at an increased risk of fire. Up to £425,000 (25%) deposit is likely required.’

Peep Show – Flat 5, Apollo House, Croydon, London, UK – £220,000

David says: ‘Properties close to railway stations could cause issues when you want to borrow, depending on noise levels and demand. Multi-story flats are normally leasehold, with a lender typically requiring a minimum of 50 to 60 years remaining on the lease.’

EastEnders – 25 Albert Square, Walford, London, E20 6PQ, UK – £875,000

David says: ‘Buying this property as a landlord would typically require a larger deposit of £218,750 (25%). The buyer wouldn’t be able to live in the property without the lender’s consent. A higher-rate stamp duty tax could potentially apply.’

Downton Abbey – Downton Estate, Yorkshire, England, UK – £72 million

David says: ‘Grade I or II listed buildings of this nature often require specialist finance. Those with service quarters and guest rooms can be classified as semi-commercial, requiring bespoke, large-loan advice.’

The Crown – Buckingham Palace, London, SW1A 1AA, UK – £2.2 billion

David says: ‘A Grade I listed building of outstanding national, architectural and historical interest. Buying such a property would require private specialist financing.’

Only Fools and Horses – Flat 127, Mandela House, Peckham, London, SE15, UK – £330,000

David says: ‘Getting a mortgage on high-rise properties can prove difficult due to maintenance, service costs and the lender’s concern for their demand. Banks would typically prefer to only lend on local authority properties when at least 50% of the block is privately owned.’

Coronation Street – 9 Coronation Street, Weatherfield, Salford, UK – £100,000

David says: ‘A perfect first-time-buyer purchase. Low deposit requirement of £5,000. Save up using a Help-to-Buy Isa and the government will boost your savings by 25%. The maximum bonus you can receive is £3,000. Terms and conditions apply.’

Notting Hill – 280 Westbourne Park Road, Notting Hill, London, UK – £4.9 million

David says: ‘For larger loans, a 15% deposit is typically required (£735,000 in this case). Those who have access to savings and are higher-rate tax payers could benefit from taking out an offset mortgage.’

Gavin & Stacey – 47 Trinity Street, Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, UK – £130,000

David says: ‘A great first-time buyer property requiring a small 5% deposit of just £6,500. Likely to be eligible for competitive mortgage rates starting at around 3%.’

The Only Way Is Essex – Chigwell, Essex, UK – £1.6 million

David says: ‘The majority of lenders require a 15% deposit to lend £500,000 or more to buy a home like this. Depending on your personal income, a property of this value could potentially be remortgaged up to 85%.’

