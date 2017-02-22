The number of potholes is likely to surge in line with an increase in heavier lorries on the road, councils have warned.

The Local Government Association (LGA) highlighted that heavier vehicles exert more pressure on road surfaces, increasing the rate of crumbling and leading to faster formation of potholes.

Latest Department for Transport (DfT) figures show that the weight of goods carried by British-registered lorries rose by 5%, to 1.7 billion tonnes, in the year ending June 2016.

If you’ve seen potholes on the roads in your area, you should report them to your local authority.

If you’ve sustained damage to your vehicle or bike as a result of a pothole, you might be able to claim compensation.

Read our guide on how to report a pothole and claim compensation.

Tipping point

The LGA said that 2017 could be a tipping point for tackling potholes, as the bill for repairing roads in England and Wales could reach £14n within two years.

The councils’ entire annual revenue spending on highways and transport was £4.4bn in England in 2016.

The DfT has committed £6bn to help English councils improve local roads over the term of the current Parliament, in addition to a £50m-a-year fund specifically for tackling potholes.

It has also unveiled plans for high-definition cameras to be fitted to council bin lorries to spot road-surface problems that can be repaired before they become potholes.