The retail sector has topped the customer dissatisfaction chart for known complaints according to the Ombudsman Services’ fourth annual Consumer Action Monitor.

With 24% of total complaints, the retail sector came top of the list, followed by the telecommunications (13%) and energy sectors (10%).

Whether you’re shopping online or in store, buying new or second-hand goods, you have rights under the Consumer Rights Act.

If, for example, your item doesn’t arrive, you have a problem with an online order or if your goods are faulty, our guides can help you make a complaint.

Use our range of shopping guides to help navigate the law.

Brand abandonment

According to the multisector survey, more than a quarter of consumers spent less on or chose to abandon a brand altogether as a result of bad service.

The research indicates there were a further 75 million issues that were either ignored or swept under the rug due to people’s apathy and long-term disillusionment with businesses.

An effort to complain

As well as long-term disillusionment, one in three believes that getting a result from a complaint is only possible if a big effort is made, so the outcome will often not be worth it.

Of those who experienced a problem but didn’t complain about it, more than a quarter said the reason was that they simply couldn’t be bothered.

After answering some simple questions about your problem, our faulty-goods tool emails you a ready-to-go letter to send to the retailer.

You can make claiming your money back easier by using our free faulty-goods tool.

Lack of consumer trust

A lack of trust in businesses to put things right following a complaint is also one of the key factors discouraging people from reporting their problems.

Significant numbers said they do not believe companies listen to consumers, and ongoing issues in some sectors have left customers feeling as though they have to accept poor service.

Only 10% of customers said they were resigned to poor service from the retail sector.

Rail, telecommunications and energy, where consumers have limited choice in supplier, were the sectors where consumers were most disillusioned.