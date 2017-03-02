The Dyson AM09 and AM05 bladeless technology is, admittedly, a very impressive engineering feat. You will have spotted the Dyson bladeless innovation in the Dyson hand dryers found in many public toilets.

The Dyson AM09 and AM05 fan heaters look like no other fan heater on the market. And if you have an eye for design and like to indulge in new innovations, then Dyson’s range of stylish products might have caught your attention.

Often, though, new technology falls short of expectations. Before cutting fan blades out of your life, you might want to check out how well these products work.

Our expert reviews compare the Dyson AM09 and Dyson AM05 – see Dyson Hot and Cool fan heaters.

Dyson Hot and Cool basics

Unlike your traditional fan heater, you won’t have to store the Dyson Hot and Cool AM09 and Dyson Hot and Cool AM05 fan heaters away during hotter months. This is because they are, as their name suggests, both fan heater and fan.

The thermostat on the Dyson Hot and Cool can be set at any temperature from 0-37°C in 1°C increments. Both the AM09 and AM05 have oscillating heads.

The sleek design, which resembles a paperclip, makes it easy for you to clean. They come with a remote control, which has a magnet that you can use to attach it to the body of the heater so you won’t run the risk of losing it.

The Dyson AM09 and AM05 lack external moving parts. For those of you that have safety concerns, this means no blades. But even more importantly, Dyson claims that the lack of blades means you get a more consistent air stream and therefore better heating and cooling.

Our tough lab tests have found only five electric heaters that meet our criteria for a Best Buy recommendation, including one that will set you back less than £40. See our round-up of the best electric heaters to see whether the Dyson AM09 or AM05 are there.