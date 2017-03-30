Best new air purifiers reviewed for 2017

With hay fever season just around the corner, we’ve tested a range of air purifiers designed to remove pollen and other allergens from the air in your home.

In our lab tests we’ve found enormous differences in the effectiveness of air purifiers at removing pollutants, such as pollen, dust and smoke, from the air.

Two outstanding air purifiers cleaned the air so effectively in our thorough lab tests that we’re happy to award them Best Buy status. And we also found two other air purifier models that are worth considering.

The best air purifiers we tested were able to remove more than 90% of the polluting particles we pumped into our test chamber. Bad air purifiers capture less than half this amount. The worst air purifier we tested captured so few particles overall that we can’t officially report the figure – we’ve made it a Don’t Buy.

Air purifiers on test

We’ve tested air purifiers from leading brands, including Bionaire, Blueair, DeLonghi, Dyson, Electrolux, HoMedics, Meaco, Philips and Vax.

Our tests uncovered a wide variety between the models. If you buy the wrong air purifier, you’ll notice little or no difference in the quality of the air in your home.

One in ten Which? members* who own an air purifier told us that noise from their machine affected their sleep. So we test each air purifier on their highest and lowest power settings – which means you’ll know which models are the least likely to disturb you at night.

*Survey: 1,337 Which? members, Jan 2017.

What are air purifiers?

Air purifiers are fans with filters attached. They suck in air and pass it through an array of filters – often including a Hepa filter. The filters capture polluting particles, such as pollen, smoke and household dust.

Smart air purifiers

Three of the air purifiers that Which? has recently tested are smart and can be controlled with a smartphone. The Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02 and Pure Cool Link DP01 are easy to use through the app, and we like how versatile the Blueair 480i app is.

But check out our full reviews, below, to find out how well each of these three smart air purifiers actually cleans the air.

Our air purifier tests

We test air purifiers in a chamber, and we pump in pollutants for the machines to capture. We calculate the total percentage of pollen, dust and smoke particles removed from the air by the machines during our tests.

We also measure the clean air delivery rate (CADR) of each air purifier – this measures the reduction of polluting particles in the air. From each machine’s results, we work out the size of room it would be effective in.

We estimated that, while the best machines on test would do a great job in most homes, the worst air purifier on test would only be effective in a space the size of a single wardrobe.