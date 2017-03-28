Are bumper cash deals for bank switchers starting to vanish?

Generous current account switching offers from HSBC and First Direct will close this week, but there are still decent cash bonuses on the table, and an improved sweetener for Halifax savers.

First Direct has now stopped offering a £125 cash bonus for switchers moving to its account. This was an exclusive offer via MoneySupermarket, but you can still pocket £100 if you use the current account switching service to make the move to the online and telephone bank.

First Direct is a Which? Recommended Provider and rated highly in our last online security test.

HSBC is also bringing its latest switching offer to a close – you have until Wednesday 29th March to take advantage of a £200 bonus (you must pay in £1,750 per month, switch two direct debits and register for online or mobile banking).

Is this the end for bank-switching bonuses?

Despite two of the biggest switching bonuses being either reduced or disappearing altogether, there are still generous incentives on offer, as you can see in our table below.

Halifax has also announced it will double the prize money available in the Halifax Savers Superdraw for June (two new prizes of £500,000 and 1,500 of £100).

To be in with a chance, you must register first and hold at least £5,000 in Halifax and/or Bank of Scotland savings accounts for the whole of May. From July, the number of prizes goes back to normal.

Halifax savers in Northern Ireland are excluded from this monthly prize draw due to gambling laws.

Bank accounts with the best switching bonuses

Here are the latest cash bonuses available if you’re willing to switch bank accounts.

This step-by-step guide to switching banks explains the best time of the month to do it and what to do if something goes wrong.