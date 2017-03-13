How to get Pampers nappies for less

Our unique research reveals which shops and multibuy offers could save you more than £16 a month on Pampers nappies.

Pampers nappies are some of the most expensive, so avoiding ever paying full price will save you a lot of money.

To help you find the cheapest Pampers nappies, we’ve tracked the price of Pampers Baby Dry Size 3 Midi nappies over the whole of 2016 at Asda, Boots, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Superdrug, Tesco and Waitrose.

We looked at the average and cheapest prices, as well as which multibuy offers could shave pounds off your shopping bill. Read our guide on where to buy Pampers nappies cheaply to find out how and where you could save.

Pampers nappy prices

From 1 January to 31 December 2016, we tracked the price of a 50-pack of Pampers Baby Dry Size 3 Midi (4-9kg) nappies using independent shopping website MySupermarket. The lowest price we discovered meant you could buy these Pampers nappies for half the price they normally sell at.

Babies use between six and 12 nappies a day on average – nearer 12 when they’re newborn. Based on using eight nappies a day, if you were to pay the average full price for these nappies, you’d be shelling out nearly £27 a month instead of £17. The most expensive store we found would have you spending £33.60 a month.

Multibuys are another way to cut the price. We found that one store had some type of offer on all of the time, so you would never have to pay full price. Another two had offers on for 90% of the time.

Best nappy brands

Shopping around will help you cut your spending on Pampers nappies. But it still won’t make them as cheap as some of the nappy brands rated highly by parents.

We surveyed 2,000 UK parents in 2016 asking them to rate disposable nappy brands, so we could compare expensive nappies, such as Pampers, with cheaper supermarket brands, including Aldi, Asda and Tesco.

Based on using eight size-2 newborn nappies a day, if you were to use one of the cheapest highly rated brands as opposed to one of the most expensive, you could save nearly £50 in the first three months.

Find out which nappy brand came out on top, and which you should avoid, in our best disposable nappy brands guide.