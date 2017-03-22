HMRC tax refund phishing scam

Be aware, there’s a new HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) phishing email scam making the rounds.

The scam email tells you that you’re eligible for a tax refund. It contains an official looking HMRC logo and .Gov.UK link, as well as urgent messaging asking the recipient to ‘act now’. The convincing looking email is designed to mislead people into giving their personal data and in order to steal their money.

Emails from HMRC will never notify you of a tax rebate, offer you a repayment, require you to disclose personal information or ask you to act quickly.

Spot the signs

As well as spelling mistakes and poor grammar, there are a number of things you can look out for to help you know how to spot an email scam.

Our seven signs of spotting a scam include being contacted out of the blue, a deal that’s too good to be true and vague contact details.

Make sure you check the email’s authenticity using these tips, if you’re unsure it’s genuine.

Safeguard yourself and others

If you believe the suspicious email you’ve received is a scammer pretending to be from HMRC or you’re still unsure if it’s a genuine email, it’s best to forward it to HMRC’s phishing team.

If you think you’ve given any personal information in reply to this email, contact the HMRC security team and include brief details of what you disclosed, but don’t give your personal details in the email.

If you want to take action on scams like this, sign our scams petition, calling for more to be done to ensure companies safeguard us all from scams.