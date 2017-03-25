Searching for a new pushchair? If you’re considering the iCandy Peach, you’re not alone. Figures from Google Trends reveal it’s the most searched-for pushchair for spring 2017.

It’s no surprise parents are scanning Google for the iCandy Peach. It’s actually been around for a while but, like Doctor Who, it’s had many regenerations, which could prove slightly confusing if you’re a parent-to-be looking for your first pushchair.

This latest version is the fourth iCandy Peach (pictured above, right) – first there was the Peach, then the Peach 2 and Peach 3, and now it’s back to plain old Peach again. This latest version is a travel-system pushchair with a reversible main seat.

It’s got some celebrity cachet, with reported fans including Victoria Beckham and The Rock. But it’s at the higher end of the pushchair price spectrum, at £775, and can’t be used from birth unless you buy the extra carrycot for £190. This might be chump change for the Beckhams but, for the rest of us, it’s worth making sure this is a good investment.

Is the iCandy Peach worth it?

Is the iCandy Peach deserving of all this online attention and worth splashing out on? We found a few niggles when we put it through our tough pushchairs tests.

Find out exactly what those niggles were, and how it compares with its predecessors in our iCandy Peach review.

If the Peach isn’t your preference and you’re looking for a bit more iCandy, you can compare the other models we’ve tested from this popular buggy brand by browsing our iCandy pushchair reviews.

Which popular pushchair is a Best Buy?

The iCandy Peach is the number-one most-searched-for pushchair for spring, followed by the Babystyle Oyster 2 (pictured above, centre) and the Silver Cross Wayfarer (above, left). Below are the 10 pushchairs attracting the most online attention at the moment. Follow the links to read the reviews and see which ones are worth the hype.

Based on the top-10 most searched pushchair models and brands of the past three months. Source: Google Trends.

Silver Cross most popular pushchair brand

The iCandy Peach is the most googled pushchair model this spring, but Silver Cross tops the pushchairs’ popularity chart as the most searched-for brand so far in 2017. Silver Cross is one of the oldest and biggest names in the baby transport market, and it’s also the most commonly owned brand of pushchair, according to our March 2017 survey of more than 600 pushchair-owning parents.

If you’re considering a Silver Cross but on a budget, you’ll be pleased to know that, along with the high end Wayfarer and Pioneer travel systems, the more moderately priced Silver Cross Pop and Reflex 2016 strollers are among the top 10 most-searched-for pushchairs

Top five pushchair brands of spring 2017