Mercedes recalling up to 75,000 cars

Mercedes will recall up to 75,000 cars in the UK due to a risk of overheating and fire.

Following a series of fires around the world (51 in total, one in the UK), Mercedes is recalling cars made between 2015 and 2017 for many of its ranges.

The ranges affected are: A-class, B-Class, C-Class, E-Class, CLA, GLA and GLC models.

According to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT), the Mercedes C-Class is one of the top 10 most-sold cars in the UK, with more than 44,000 models sold in 2016.

Which? car research is unique. We survey thousands of car owners so we can reveal the most reliable car brands.

Risk of fire to Mercedes cars

According to Daimler, the company that owns the Mercedes brand, the risk of fire or overheating should only affect cars that have existing damage to the engine.

Repeatedly trying to start the car can cause the starting current limiter to overheat.

Only one fire has been reported in the UK so far, and it was contained to the engine bay.

Daimler is not aware of anyone suffering an injury or fatality in connection to this issue.

Daimler has released the following statement:

‘Daimler AG has discovered that on certain A-/B-/C-/E-Class as well as CLA, GLA and GLC vehicles the starting current limiter could overload under unique conditions during the starting procedure.

‘In situations where the vehicle’s engine is damaged and cannot crank, and the customer repeatedly attempts to start the vehicle, a very high electric current can flow through the starting current limiter causing it to overheat.’

What to do if you own a Mercedes car

Daimler (Mercedes) will soon commence the recall and contact everyone it believes to have a car that is at risk.

If you think your car is one of those that could be affected, you can contact your local Mercedes dealership for more information.

Which? is currently updating its reviews of affected models to include details of the recall.

Whether you’re buying a new or used car, head to our independent car reviews to find the right model at the right price.