More than 8 million used vehicles sold in 2016

A UK motor industry trade association has reported a record year for second-hand car sales, with the exchange of 8.2 million used cars.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which represents more than 700 automotive companies in the UK, unveiled a sales uplift of 7.3% from 2015 to 2016.

In the fourth quarter of 2016, 1.8 million cars changed hands and October was shown to be the busiest month for the same period.

It said the increase reflected changes in new-car consumer tastes, with smaller-car demand remaining strong.

Britain’s best-selling used car remained the Ford Fiesta, closely followed by the Ford Focus and Vauxhall Corsa, according to the SMMT survey.

Cars most complained about

Since the re-launch of the Which? Consumer Rights faulty goods complaint tool in early December 2016, one in three complaints lodged has been concerning reported faults with cars.

Technology, home appliances and other consumer products were the next most popular categories users used the tool to complain about.

Britain’s best-selling Ford Fiesta has been the focus of 46 faulty goods complaints using the tool.

The Ford Focus and Vauxhall Corsa have been the cause for complaint 104 and 69 times, respectively, according to our data.

When you buy a second-hand car from a dealer, you have the right under the Consumer Rights Act to expect the car to be of satisfactory quality, meet any description given to you when you were buying it and be fit for purpose.

Your rights differ if you bought a used car privately or from an auction.

Your right to claim

If the second-hand car does not meet these requirements, you have the right to claim against the dealer for breach of contract.

If something you buy is not ‘as described’, or if the seller is guilty of misrepresentation, you’re entitled to give the second-hand car back and get your money returned to you.

Or, if you want to keep the car, you could ask for compensation, which is usually the cost of any repairs needed.