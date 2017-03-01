Should you buy an £80 Lidl pressure washer?

Lidl is relaunching one of the most popular pressure washers that Which? has reviewed in its garden spring-cleaning range in the first week of March 2017.

With spring flowers now brightening our gardens, it’s the time of year when people start to think about sprucing up their outdoor space. For many, this now includes getting paths, patios and decks looking their best by removing the grime and algae that has built up over the winter.

Visit our list of the best pressure washers to find out which ones we recommend for your spring tidy-up.

Discount supermarket Lidl is driving this push to get cleaning outside by offering a range of pressure washers and accessories in store on Thursday 2 March 2017, including the £80 Parkside PHD 150. This model featured in Lidl’s special gardening event last year, selling out very quickly. Luckily, our pressure washers expert tried it at home to see whether it was more likely to impress you or stress you if you took the plunge and bought it.

Lidl Parkside PHD 150 pressure washer

We tried cleaning paving and decking with this pressure washer to find out how easy it was to use and whether it cleans well. Which? pressure washer expert Victoria Pearson reveals:

‘This pressure washer is surprisingly high-spec for the price. It has wheels and the type of hose storage reel and rotary cleaning brush that you’d usually find on a much more expensive pressure washer. Its built-in detergent tank means that you don’t have to attach a heavy bottle to the lance of your pressure washer if you want to clean your car.’

The attachments feel quite solid, but the hose storage reel does feel a bit flimsy when you wind the rigid hose back on using the hollow handle.

Visit our Lidl Parkside PHD 150 first look review to read our initial verdict.

Should you buy a cheap pressure washer?

Lidl pressure washers are not the only cheap models that we’ve had our hands on, but they tend to sell out so quickly that we don’t send them to our lab for full testing.

If you want to find our how cheap pressure washers fare in our full lab tests, you can read full reviews of the following models which are a similar price to the Lidl model.

Mac Allister MPWP100D pressure washer, typical price £65

Qualcast 1450W pressure washer, typical price £70

Bosch pressure washers to be relaunched

If you’re searching for a cheap pressure washer, it’s worth noting that Bosch will be releasing a new range of models in March 2017. It is replacing the Bosch AQT 33-11 with an updated version. This model typically costs £65, but you may find end-of-line prices if you search online.

Just don’t forget to check out our review of the Bosch AQT 33-11 pressure washer to find out whether it is worth buying.