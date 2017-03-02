Third-party iPhone screen repairs no longer void your warranty

A memo sent to Apple retail employees shows that the California tech giant has reversed its stance on third-party screen repairs voiding your warranty.

The change is not without caveats, but it means that clumsy iPhone owners can shop around when deciding where to get their screen replaced. Previously, Apple’s policy meant that the warranty was void regardless of whether the third-party display had anything to do with the new fault.

Best Buy smartphones – find your perfect handset

How has Apple’s policy changed?

The memo, originally obtained by 9to5Mac, details how Apple authorised service providers should inspect the device for any signs of damage that may have been caused by the third-party repair. If the fault in question isn’t linked to the third-party screen repair the iPhone can be repaired as normal under the terms of the warranty.

The exact wording on the memo is as follows: ‘When the customer reports a functional failure (unrelated to a display repair), quote warranty service to replace that component. The repair type (such as in store or mail in) will be based on the service strategy for your location/country.’

On the other hand, if the fault was caused by the third-party display, the owner would need to pay the out-of-warranty display repair charge.

The memo reads: ‘When the customer reports a display issue, quote the out of warranty display repair charge. If the customer declines the display repair charge, then decline service.’

How much does an iPhone repair cost?

A case for your iPhone is practically an essential purchase. The metal chassis might survive a four-foot drop with nothing but a small ding to show for it, but the glass screen is liable to crack like a spider web from the point of impact.

Once your anger subsides you’re left with three choices: you can soldier on with checking your emails through the cracks, get your phone repaired at an Apple store or take it to a third party, such as Timpsons or Geek Squad.

If you have Apple’s warranty service you can expect to pay less for a screen repair. With AppleCare+ and accidental damage cover, the cost of a screen repair on the latest iPhone 7 will cost £25. Without AppleCare+ the price rises to £146.44.

Third-party repair costs differ depending on which iPhone you have – head to our article on how to fix a cracked iPhone screen to see which are the best providers. Or try Which? Trusted Traders to find a recommended repair centre.