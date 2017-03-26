Which? finds new Best Buy baby slings

We’ve put 14 of the most popular baby slings and baby carriers to the test in our new and updated slings and carriers testing. We rate two slings so highly we’ve named them Which? Best Buys.

A baby sling is a useful piece of kit if you want to keep your baby close, but have your hands free. A good sling will be easy to put on and off, be comfortable to wear and support your baby to help keep them in the best position.

When we first tested slings and carriers back in 2011 we focused on how comfortable they were for the wearer. Fast forward to 2017 and we’ve revamped our testing to include expert assessments on how comfortable and supportive the slings are for your baby, as well as safety and durability checks to see if any rip, tear, break or if there’s any potential choking or strangulation hazards.

Here are four of the most popular slings and carriers we’ve just reviewed.

Close Caboo carrier

The Close Caboo carrier is a snuggly sling that’s been around for a while, but is hugely popular. It’s the second-most borrowed sling from sling libraries across the UK. It should fit the majority of users thanks to the soft fabric that can be adjusted to the wearer easily.

Close Caboo DX+

This funky-looking hybrid carrier and sling from Close is the ‘daddy of soft carriers’ according to its manufacturer. The stretchy wrap has extra support, thanks to a hammock piece that sits on top of the sling. It’s Caboo’s first carrier that has a back-carry option.

Moby wrap

This comfy-looking wrap is made of soft cotton. Moby claims the fabric helps distribute the weight evenly across your back and hips, which should help if you’re wanting to ditch the pushchair and carry your baby when heading out and about.

We Made Me Wuti Wrap

We Made Me claims its Wuti Wrap is a safe, hands-free baby wrap that is comfortable and stylish, as well as durable and breathable. It comes in smart packaging and is essentially a long piece of stretchy fabric you wrap around you and your baby.

How we test baby slings

Our baby sling reviews are different. All the slings we review have been checked for safety and durability, based on British standards, and are combined with comfort assessments from highly experienced ergonomists.

We’ve also enlisted help and advice from independent sling consultancies, the North East Sling Library and the Sheffield Sling Surgery. We also ask parent testers to try out slings and carriers with their babies and take into account their experiences.

We’ve done all this to bring you the lowdown on the best baby slings and carriers to choose.

