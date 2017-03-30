Which? tries out Vax Blade cordless vacuum

The Vax Blade 32V Pro cordless vacuum cleaner is a follow up to the popular Vax Cordless Slimvac, which was the first Vax model to adopt a Dyson-style stick design. Vax claims that it’s ideal for floor-to-ceiling cleaning, so you can tackle everything from crumbs to cobwebs. We took it for a spin to bring you our first impressions.

The most striking difference you’ll notice with this vacuum is the dust container, which has been flipped on its side, creating ‘a direct air path from floorhead to cyclone’. This is claimed to improve its cleaning abilities, which Vax says are comparable to a plug-in vacuum.

The Blade follows the general trend in cordless vacuums to align more closely with the Dyson-led design of a small vacuum body with interchangeable handheld and floor-cleaning accessories.

It’s launch price was £300, but we’ve seen it on offer for £180, which makes it cheaper than some big-name rivals.

Read the full Vax Blade 32V Pro first look review to find out what we thought of this vacuum cleaner.

Vax Blade 32V Pro vs Dyson cordless vacs

The Vax Blade cordless aims to stand out in a crowded market with its ‘direct helix technology’. This redesigned airflow system is meant to optimise suction power, whatever angle you’re cleaning at. The longer handle on the front is also intended to help you comfortably switch between different cleaning positions.

The claimed 45-minute runtime is pretty good compared with Dyson cordless models. It should give you enough time to get around the house, provided you don’t overdo it in Boost mode (which drains the battery more quickly). There is also a ‘smart control’ dial that lights up to let you know how much charge you have left and whether the Boost mode or brush bar are activated.

If you buy it on offer, it’s a relatively affordable price for a cordless vacuum cleaner, comparable to entry-level Dyson models such as the Dyson V6. There is also a cheaper version available – the Vax Blade 24V. This has a shorter 35-minute runtime and costs around £30 less than the 32V version. We’ll get our full lab results back for the Vax Blade Pro in June.

