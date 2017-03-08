Withings is changing its name to Nokia

Withings will soon be no more, as its new owner Nokia has announced plans to rebrand its products with its name. This will include its top-selling fitness trackers and smartwatches, as well as bathroom scales, blood pressure monitors and wireless security cameras.

The changes are due to take place early summer 2017, but no definitive date has been given. Nokia has also revealed plans to redesign the Withings Health Mate app to make health tracking easier, enabling users to visualise their weight, exercise and blood pressure data all in one place.

Keep scrolling to see the products that will soon be known as Nokia-branded connected health devices.

Withings Go

At £40, Withings Go is the most affordable fitness tracker manufactured by the brand. It has a lightweight, button-like design that can be worn on your wrist or clipped onto clothes. It records steps, distance, calories burnt and sleep, but the screen doesn’t provide much information so you’ll need to use the accompanying Health Mate app on your smartphone or tablet. Find out how it scored by reading our Withings Go review.

Withings Pulse Ox

The Pulse Ox has a built-in heart rate monitor, enabling the tracker to measure your heart rate and blood oxygen levels, as well as track steps, distance, sleep and calories burned. It costs £80 and it can be worn on your wrist or attached to your clothing. Although the Pulse Ox has a touchscreen, it’s much easier to view your data on the accompanying app. To see how it fared in our lab tests take a look at our Withings Pulse Ox review.

Withings Activite Pop

Resembling a classic analogue watch rather than a fitness tracker, the Activite Pop is a discreet device with a small dial showing the progress towards your daily step goal. On the Health Mate app you can also see distance travelled, steps taken, sleep data and calories burned. At £110, it’s more expensive than the Go and Pulse Ox, but it doesn’t need charging as it has an in-built eight-month cell battery. Read our full Withings Activite Pop review to find out more.

Withings connected products

As with the fitness trackers and smartwatches, Withings connected products feed information into the Health Mate app. We’ve tested Withings WS-50 Smart Body Analyzer bathroom scales, which can measure your weight and body-fat percentage, and we’ve taken a first look at the Body Cardio scales.

We’ve also put the Withings Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor through our demanding lab tests, not to mention the Withings Home WBP02 wireless security camera. This has a separate app and also doubles up as a baby monitor with air-quality sensors and a lullaby function.