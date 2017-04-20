Easter weekend signals the start of the DIY season. Thousands of us dust off our tools and get stuck into jobs around the home that we’ve been putting off all winter. But 20% of DIY enthusiasts have to call in a professional when things don’t go to plan – and it’s often pricey. Which? can help you avoid a costly DIY disaster.

A DIY mishap costs £3,200 for a professional to fix on average, according to research by insurance company Towergate. But Londoners face the biggest bills of nearly £4,800 on average. And mistakes made by men end up costing 65% more to fix.

So it’s important to stick to your DIY limits to avoid disaster. If a DIY task is out of your depth, you may be better off leaving the work to a professional.

Find the best traders in your local area using Which? Trusted Traders. Read on for expert advice on hiring a professional trader and tips on buying the best DIY equipment.

How to avoid a costly DIY disaster

We’re increasingly taking on large-scale complicated DIY work, such as electrical wiring and house extensions. Young DIY enthusiasts are most keen to give these a go, according to Towergate. But they’re also most likely to need professional help to fix problems afterwards; 39% of 18-34 year olds end up calling in an expert.

Many DIY accidents and mistakes are not covered by standard home insurance policies so you could find yourself out of pocket if your DIY goes wrong.

If you’re not confident you can tackle a complicated task, check whether it’s worth hiring a professional instead. From carpet cleaning to decorating to repairing your car, Which? Trusted Traders has assessed and accredited professionals in your area.

Buying the right DIY tools

If you’re a DIY pro, having the right equipment for the job is essential to help make easy work of your tasks. We’ve spoken to thousands of DIY enthusiasts to help you choose the best tools:

Drills – even some of the simplest DIY tasks need a drill. We asked more than 2,500 owners to find the best electric and cordless drills for reliability and value for money.

Electric screwdrivers make short work of flat-pack furniture. Bosch, Black & Decker and Wickes are among the brands we’ve compared.

Jigsaws are lightweight and handy for slicing through wood and more. We explain the features you’ll need.

Circular saws are one of the most powerful tools around but there are big differences between the best and worst brands. We asked owners to tell us which are the best.

More accidents happen in the home than anywhere else. It’s estimated that around 200,000 people end up in hospital each year with DIY-related injuries. So, to ensure a safe Easter it is important that DIY enthusiasts have the correct equipment for the job.

To help you find the best tools, and get on-hand advice when you’re buying, Which? research reveals the best and worst DIY shops and websites.