Can you beat the ultimate money myths quiz?

From the new state pension to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme and everything in between, the world of personal finance can be a confusing place sometimes.

In January, Which? asked more than 1,000 members of the public to look at a number of statements relating to the financial world and asked them to say if each one was true or false.

So how well will you do? Take our test and discover how well you know the rules which govern our money and separate myths from reality.

This research appears in the May edition of Which? Money. Try Which? Money for two months for £1 to read the latest investigations, as well as expert guidance on savings tax, pensions and more.



</p> <section> <h2>The Ultimate Money Myths Quiz: True or False</h2> <div>Baffled by banks, stumped by the state pension or perplexed by property rules? The world of personal finance can be a confusing place, with plenty of common misconceptions making it difficult to know what’s right and wrong.</div> <div> </div> <div>In January 2017, Which? tested more than 1,000 members of the general public, asking them to tell us whether they thought a series of common statements about money matters were true or false. Now you can try it yourself.</div> <div> </div> <div>There are 14 myths in total and each answer will reveal the percentage of those we surveyed who got the money myth incorrect.</div> </section> <section> <h2>There is such a thing as a credit blacklist</h2> </section> <section> <h3>Debit cards aren’t protected under the chargeback scheme</h3> </section> <section> <h3>You won’t pay capital gains tax on the profit you make when selling your only or main home</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Anyone who retires after April 2016 will receive a flat amount of £159.55.</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Your bank is legally required to refund all your money if you are a victim of a scam</h3> </section> <section> <h3>The Financial Services Compensation Scheme only applies to high street banks</h3> </section> <section> <h3>You can’t open more than one cash Isa in any tax year</h3> </section> <section> <h3>If you gift your house to your children, it won’t count towards an inheritance tax bill</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Putting your home into a trust guarantees that you won’t have sell it to cover care-home fees</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Credit cards are protected under the chargeback scheme</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Regularly checking your credit report has a negative impact on your credit worthiness</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Your building insurance policy covers the rebuild value of your property, not its market value</h3> </section> <section> <h3>When you die, any debts you have will be written off</h3> </section> <section> <h3>If you take out a joint loan or mortgage, you are only responsible for half the debt if the other person can’t pay</h3> </section> <section> <h2>Oh dear! You’re a money myths novice</h2> <div>You are confused and baffled by the various money misconceptions that blight the financial world.</div> <div> </div> <div>Take a look at the guides on the <a href="http://www.which.co.uk/money/" target="_blank">Which? Money</a> website to get to grips with all things personal finance.</div> </section> <section> <h3>Not bad! You’re on your way to becoming a money expert.</h3> <div>You know the basics and can spot some money myths but there is still room for improvement.</div> <div> </div> <div>Find out more about your rights on our <a href="http://www.which.co.uk/consumer-rights" target="_blank">Consumer Rights</a> site.</div> </section> <section> <h3>Well done! You are a personal finance expert.</h3> <div>You are a money master and can easily plot a course through the choppy waters and wild lands of the personal finance world.</div> <div> </div> <div>Reward yourself by taking a look at the <a href="http://www.which.co.uk/news/money/" target="_blank">latest money news</a>.</div> </section> <p> </p> <p>

The top 10 money myths

Below, we reveal the top 10 money myths that bamboozle the public. From credit and loans, to tax, pensions and scams, we found widespread confusion about a host of different topics. In total 1,059 members of the public took part.

1. There is a credit blacklist

The biggest financial misconception of them all, a whopping 84% of those who took part in our survey believed there is a credit blacklist that bars people from accessing any form of credit.

Find out more about credit reports.

2. Debit cards aren’t protected under the chargeback scheme

Some 63% of the public didn’t think chargeback – a scheme which can help you get your money back if the goods you have bought are faulty, damaged, fail to arrive or the company you are dealing with has gone bust – was available on debit cards.

Find out more about the chargeback scheme.

3. You’ll pay capital gains tax (CGT) on the profit you make when selling your home

An individual selling their only or main home won’t pay CGT on any gain they make from the sale. Only 43% of those we surveyed knew this was the case.

Find out more in our guide to capital gains tax and property.

4. Anyone who retires after April 2016 will flat amount of £159.55 a week

There have been huge changes to the pensions market in recent years and last April, the new single-tier state pension was introduced. Worryingly, more than half (54%) wrongly think that everyone reaching state pension age will receive the headline amount.

But the amount you get depends on your contribution record. Find out more in our guide to the state pension.

5. Your bank is legally required to refund all your money if you’re the victim of a scam

If you are tricked into sending money via a bank transfer to a fraudster, you have no legal right to get your money back from your bank. Some 45% of the public didn’t know this.

Find out what to do if you’ve been the victim of a scam.

6. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) only applies to large high street banks

FSCS coverage applies to any financial institutions which are regulated and authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority – not just the banks that appear on our high streets as 43% thought was the case.

Find out more in our guide to protecting your savings.

7. You can open more than one cash Isa in any tax year

Some 43% of the public thought that you can open more than one cash Isa in any tax year. But this is one of the rules that has remained unchanged since Isas were first introduced in 1999.

Find out more in our guide to cash Isas.

8. If you gift your house to your children, it won’t count towards a potential inheritance tax bill

More than a third (38%) thought they could lower any potential inheritance tax bill by gifting their property to their children. But if you do this but continue to live in it rent free, your property will still be treated as part of your estate.

Find out more in our guide to inheritance tax and property.

9. Putting your home in a trust guarantees you won’t have to sell it to cover care home fees

Our survey found 38% thought this was the case. But if the local authority thinks you have deliberately disposed of an asset to increase your chances of funding for care home fees, it will still be counted in an affordability assessment.

Remember that if you are married and living in your family home, you can’t be forced to sell you property to cover your partner’s fees.

Find out more about paying for care on the Which? Elderly Care site.

10. Regularly checking your credit report has a negative impact on your credit worthiness

If you make a number of credit applications in a short space of time, lenders may view this as you experiencing financial difficulty and reject your application.

But you won’t ever be penalised for checking your credit report as often as you like as 31% of people thought.

Find out more about credit reports.