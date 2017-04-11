Jaeger clothing goes into administration

Administrators for British high-street retailer Jaeger have announced it has gone into administration.

It puts Jaeger’s 46 stores, 63 concessions, its logistics centre, and its head office in London under threat of closure.

The appointment of administrators, AlixPartners, was made by Jaeger’s directors after the company was unable to attract suitable offers despite an extensive sales process to try to sell the business.

Returning faulty goods

Administrators AlixPartners said Jaeger would continue to trade while they worked with stakeholders to find the best route forward.

The administrators have confirmed to Which? that if you’ve been supplied with a faulty good by Jaeger, you can still start a claim to get a replacement or a refund in the normal way under the Consumer Rights Act, while the company continues to trade.

You can use our free faulty goods tool to ask for a refund, repair or replacement from the retailer.

Gift vouchers

If a retailer goes into administration, it can refuse to accept gift vouchers or chargeback claims.

Fortunately, administrators AlixPartners have confirmed with Which? that gift vouchers are still being accepted at Jaeger while the company continues to trade.

AlixPartners added that Jaeger are no longer selling gift vouchers.