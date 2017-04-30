Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Mapped: where the highest-earning pensioners live

Use our interactive tool to find out average pension income in your area

By

Residents of the City of London received an average annual pension income of more than £49,000 in 2014, a whopping 33% rise on the previous year, figures from HMRC have revealed.

The wealthiest pension boroughs in the 2014/15 tax year – the latest data available, which includes state and private pension income – included Westminster (average annual income of £28,400), Kensington and Chelsea (£27,400 a year), South Buckinghamshire (£24,200) and Elmbridge in Surrey (£23,900).

Those with the lowest incomes in that tax year lived in Barking and Dagenham (£11,600), Kingston upon Hull (£11,800), Newham, Hull and Stoke-On-Trent (£12,200).

This comes a week after Which? research found that retired couples say they need £26,000 a year to have a comfortable retirement.

The figures also revealed that pensioners in the South East of England paid £4.39bn in tax – the highest amount in the UK.

Use our interactive tables to find out how much the average pensioner receives in your area.

Is pensioner income rising?

In 2014/15, 6.7 million people of pension age or above earned a total of £120bn in pension income – an average of £17,910 a year per person. The previous tax year saw 6.04 million earn £108bn, an average of £17,880.

But looking at individual boroughs across the UK tells deeper story. The majority of boroughs – 297 – saw annual pension income increase between 2013 and 2014. The City of London recorded the biggest percentage growth (33%), with average annual pension income jumping by £12,200.

By contrast, Barking and Dagenham saw the largest fall in average annual pension income, with an 11% drop. The biggest pounds and pence drop came in Wycombe, where average pension income fell from £21,000 to £19,100.

A further 107 boroughs – around a quarter overall – saw no change in average pension income year-on-year.

Find out more: How to get an income from your pension

How much tax do pensioners pay?

HMRC’s data suggest that pensioners paid a total of £22.4bn in income tax in the 2014/15 tax year, accounting for 22% of all taxpayers.

The region paying the most tax was the South East of England, where pensioners shelled out £4.39bn. At around 1 million taxpayers, it also had the largest tax base. In Northern Ireland – the region with the  smallest population of taxpayers – pensioners paid out £376m.

Some £15.3bn was paid out by men, while women paid £7.1bn in tax in 2014/15.

The map below shows the total amount of tax paid in different regions of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Back to top
Which? works for you © Which? 2017