M&S Bank boosts switching bonus to £185

M&S Bank has relaunched its offer for new current account customers who switch from their existing bank that could result in £185 in vouchers.

The retailer bank will offer a £125 M&S voucher to new customers as well as £5 a month to spend in M&S online or in store when they pay in £1,000 per month and pay out two direct debits.

Customers can also benefit from 5% on its monthly saver account and can save up to £250 a month.

Boost for M&S shoppers

There’s no interest available on balances in the bank account but customers could claim a total of £185 towards their shopping at M&S if they stay with the bank for 12 months and make the necessary deposits.

The offer includes the bank’s standard current account and its Premium current account, which costs £10 a month.

The current account also doubles up as a loyalty card as customers can earn one M&S loyalty point for every £1 spent.

To get the £185 reward you need to:

Switch from your existing bank using the Current Account Switching Service

Have two Direct Debits paid out of the account per calendar month

Deposit £1,000 every month for 12 months

The new offer represents an improved short-term incentive for customers, but is not as generous as the deal it offered to new account switchers in 2016. The bank has also reduced the interest rate on its monthly saver account, from 6% to 5%.

Find out more: The best and worst banks – rated by real customers

How M&S’ new deal compares with its 2016 offer

Switching offer in 2016

Initial gift card: £100

Monthly reward: £10 M&S gift card for 12 months

Total reward after 12 months: £220

Monthly savings rate: 6% and up to £250 a month can be saved

Switching offer in 2017

Initial gift card: £125

Monthly reward: £5 M&S gift card for 12 months

Total reward after 12 months: £185

Monthly savings account rate: 5% and up to £250 a month can be saved.

How does M&S compare with other switching offers?

Seven banks currently offer switching bonuses. The table below shows the deals on offer – and what you need to do to qualify.

And our step-by-step guide to switching banks explains when the optimal time to switch is, and what you can do if something goes wrong with your switch.