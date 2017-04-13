Need a new dishwasher? Don’t buy this one

We’ve just tested 10 popular dishwashers from top brands, including Beko, Miele and Whirlpool. One did so badly at cleaning that we’ve had to name it a Don’t Buy.

Clean dishes are the first thing you’d expect from your dishwasher, but this dismal dishwasher fails at this most basic task. Our tests found that it struggles to remove the food we smeared on our pots and pans. So, if you buy this dishwasher, expect to find specks of spinach, egg or breakfast cereal left behind on your dishes.

And it’s no good with glassware either. We discovered watermarks are another issue, which means you’ll have to polish glasses and cutlery if you want them gleaming.

For a dishwasher to be named a Don’t Buy, it has to do really badly in our tests. Counting this latest Don’t Buy, there are currently five dishwashers you should definitely cross off your shortlist.

To avoid this and the other dud dishwashers, consult our full list of Don’t Buy dishwashers.

Miele, Whirlpool or Beko dishwasher: which brand is best?

As well as Don’t Buy dishwashers, there are plenty of mediocre models that you need to be aware of when you’re shopping around.

The best dishwashers are those that do a fantastic job of cleaning and rinsing dishes, are easy to use, don’t cost a fortune to run and will give you years of use without needing to be repaired or replaced.

We’ve just tested dishwashers from some of the most popular brands, including Miele, Whirlpool and Beko. But our research has discovered there’s plenty of difference in reliability between the best and worst brands.

Almost one in three models from the least reliable brand get a fault within five years. Whereas if you buy from the best dishwasher brand, just 9% of its models develop a fault over five years. That’s what 2,047 dishwasher owners told us in October 2016 when we surveyed them about the most and least reliable dishwashers they’d owned.

Only dishwashers from reliable brands that do well in our tough tests get to be named Best Buy dishwashers.

Which? dishwasher reviews

Here’s the full list of our new Which? dishwasher reviews. Follow the links to the full review to find out how each one fared and see today’s prices:

Full-sized freestanding dishwashers

Blomberg GSN9123 – £270

Grundig GNF41820W – £350

Grundig GNF51030W – £400

Whirlpool WFC3B19UK – £320

Whirlpool WFO3O32P – £500

Full-sized fully integrated dishwashers

Beko DIN16210 – £285

Beko DIN26X21 – £300

Miele G4990Vi – £745

Slimline freestanding dishwashers

Whirlpool ADP301WHUK – £300

Whirlpool ADP502IXUK – £380

Prices correct as of 7 April 2017.