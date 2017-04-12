Which? tries new Aldi cordless gardening tools

Aldi is offering a cordless hedge trimmer and a cordless strimmer for £39.99 each this Easter Monday. But are they worth buying?

Cordless tools are great for the garden. You don’t have to worry about trailing power cords, finding a safe plug socket or using a circuit breaker. And, of course, there’s no chance of accidentally cutting the cord.

But you often pay a hefty premium for cordless garden tools. Our cheapest cordless Best Buy hedge trimmer costs around £200 and, although there are cheaper models available, we have not been impressed. Cordless strimmers are slightly less expensive, with some good, cheap models on sale, but most are at least £70.

Aldi 18V Li-Ion Hedge Trimmer

This hedge trimmer has a 52cm-long blade, which should suit most regularly cut hedges.

Which? Gardening expert Adele Dyer said: ‘Cutting hedges can be a bit of a chore, especially with those that need several trims through the season, such as privet, shrubby honeysuckle and box. You need a light, well-balanced hedge trimmer, and I certainly thought this fitted the bill.’

Of course a hedge trimmer needs to cut cleanly to make your hedges look good and stay healthy. Find out how well we think this hedge trimmer cuts in our first-look review.

Aldi 18V Li-Ion Grass Trimmer

This strimmer uses a plastic blade, rather than strimmer line, which many gardeners find difficult to use. Blades snap onto a rotating disc and can be easily replaced when they break. Aldi will be selling spare blades with the strimmer, as you can easily break several blades each time you trim, especially if you have stony ground.

Poor strimmers are cumbersome and annoying to use, and some gardeners find it easier to pick up a pair of edging shears rather than do battle with poor machinery. Find out whether the Aldi 18V Li-Ion Grass Trimmer was easy or annoying to use.

The best garden strimmers are easy to use and make short work of trimming lawn edges. They’re also great on small areas of long grass that you can’t cut with the mower, such as around garden furniture. Look at our top five general-purpose strimmers for the best strimmers on sale.

Discount gardening

Aldi and fellow discounter Lidl are full of gardening items at this time of year. We looked at a wide variety of items last year, including plants, garden machinery and hand tools, compost, and sundries from pots to plant ties and cloches to mini-greenhouses. Find out what we thought of discount gardening at Aldi and Lidl.

Aldi is also selling a pressure washer, on sale from 17 April. Find out what we thought of it in our first-look review.

