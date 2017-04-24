Whirlpool recall petition reaches 100,000 signatures

The Parliamentary petition calling for a full recall of all Whirlpool UK fire-risk dryers has exceeded 100,000 signatures.

Before the general election was called, the petition calling on the government to urge Whirlpool UK to recall all faulty tumble dryers had to pass this required threshold by 30 April to be considered for a debate in Parliament.

The petition, which we’ve been supporting, has now reached the number of signatures required to trigger a debate. This means that after the election, MPs should have an opportunity to press the government on this serious safety issue

Millions of machines pose fire risk

More than 120 Creda, Hotpoint, Indesit, Swan and Proline tumble dryer models (all brands manufactured by Whirlpool) made between April 2004 and October 2015 could pose a fire risk.

A fault in the dryers can lead to excess fluff coming into contact with the heating element.

To date, it’s known that at least 750 fire have reportedly been linked to these machines since 2004.

Petition must be debated

As a general election has been called and Parliament will dissolve next week, Which? will be pursuing this debate with MPs following the national vote on 8 June; pressing for this petition to be debated.

The support for both the Parliamentary petition and Which?’s own campaign to force action on fire-risk dryers sends a clear message that Whirlpool needs to act in the best interest of consumers and fully recall these potentially dangerous dryers.

Whirlpool needs to be held to account

Which? managing director of home products and services Alex Neill, said: ‘This huge level of public support is a powerful indication that Whirlpool needs to be held to account for its completely inadequate handling of the tumble dryer safety issue.

‘There are still millions of potentially life threatening machines in people’s homes. The next government must act swiftly to force a full product recall of all affected machines to prevent further risk to the safety of consumers and their homes.’

Trading Standards has issued two enforcement notices on Whirlpool forcing them to warn the public to unplug and not use the faulty machines.