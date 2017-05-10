Check your energy bill carefully; it could be about to rise more than you think

We’ve discovered that 17 energy tariffs are coming to an end this month. If one of them is yours, then beware. There are three deals ending that will add over £400 to your bills over the next year unless you take action.

First Utility customers risk bills rising by the most. This is because the three fixed dual fuel tariffs with the biggest potential increase when they end are all from First Utility. EDF Energy, M&S Energy, SSE and Scottish Power customers with deals ending could also all see their bills jump up by more than £350 over the next year.

Our exclusive research has revealed how much energy prices worry you. More than half (51%) of the 2,130 people we spoke to in April said that tackling issues around energy prices must be a top priority for the next Government. So we’re setting out how in our Consumer Agenda for Government.

We’ve also analysed energy deal prices so we can show you the top five cheapest energy deals. Read on to find out more.

You can take action on energy bills yourself now by switching to a new, cheaper energy deal. Use our independent switching service, Which? Switch, to compare gas and electricity prices. Or you can phone us on 0800 410 1149 or 01259 220235.

Fixed energy deals ending in May 2017

If your fixed energy tariff ends this month, unless you take action, your bill will rise – by an average of £288 over a year. This is because unless you choose a new deal yourself, you’ll automatically be moved onto your supplier’s standard tariff when your fixed deal ends. The standard tariff is usually a supplier’s most expensive.

Below, we’ve listed the ten deals ending that could see your bill rise by the most over the next year. Check the list carefully. If your deal’s on there, you could potentially lose a lot of money if you do nothing.

We’ve listed the average price difference between the deal ending and the standard tariff you’d move onto automatically, and the name of the tariff ending. Keep reading to see the cheapest tariffs you could switch to.

£416 bill increase – First Utility First Fixed May 2017 v3 – Paperless £409 bill increase – First Utility First Fixed May 2017 v2 – Paperless £402 bill increase – First Utility First Fixed May 2017 – Paperless £396 bill increase – SSE 1 Year Fixed v6 (paperless billing) £373 bill increase – Scottish Power Online Fixed Price Energy May 2017 – Paperless £358 bill increase – EDF Energy Simply Fixed May17 – Paperless £352 bill increase – M&S Energy Spring Sale (paperless billing) £340 bill increase – First Utility First Fixed May 2017 + – Paperless £324 bill increase – Co-operative Energy Fixed May 2017 – Paper and Paperless £294 bill increase – Sainsbury’s Energy Fixed Price May 2017

(The prices above are based on an average dual fuel user, paying by monthly direct debit, with paperless billing, averaged across the UK. Exact prices vary by region, usage and payment method.)

Other gas and electricity tariffs ending in May

Other energy tariffs ending this month, but which would add a smaller amount to your annual bill, are:

EDF Energy Blue+Price Promise May 2017 – Paperless, First Utility iSave Fixed May 2017 – Paperless, iSupply Energy iFix 201705 – Paperless, Npower Feel Good Fix May 2017 – Paper and Paperless, Scottish Power Help Beat Cancer Fixed Price Energy May 2017 – paper and paperless, and Utility Warehouse Double Gold Fixed Price v3 – Paper and Paperless.

Which? Consumer Agenda

With energy prices a top consumer worry, and speculation that a price cap could be introduced, our Consumer Agenda calls for the next government to have a clear position on energy market competition.

Any direct intervention in the market, such as a cap on energy prices, must be tested and not result in an increase in bills overall, undermine improvements in customer service, or bring much-needed innovation to a halt.

Which? managing director of home products and services, Alex Neill, said: ‘A price cap in the energy market will only be a success if it leads to all consumers getting a good deal over the long-term, encourages providers to improve their service and does not stifle much needed innovation and competition.

‘Any market intervention must be timebound and the result must be a better, truly competitive energy market that acts in the interest of consumers. If the outcomes for consumers are worse or the same as they are today, then the intervention will have failed.’

Top five cheapest energy deals

If your fixed energy deal is one of those ending this month, you cannot be charged an exit fee to switch. This is because exit fees do not apply in the last 49 days of your tariff.

£879 – Avro Energy Simple and Fixed £880 – So Energy So Hippo £882 – Affect Energy Fixed Until May 2018 £888 – Bulb Vari-Fair £889 – Economy Energy Direct Saver 2017 (v2)

(All prices are provided by Energylinx, based on the details of a dual-fuel medium user who uses 12,500kWh gas and 3,100kWh electricity per year, pays by monthly direct debit and chooses paperless billing. Prices are rounded to the nearest whole pound and averaged across all UK regions. Data correct at 8 May 2017.)