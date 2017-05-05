Debenhams Flowers suffers cyber attack

The personal information and bank details of 26,000 Debenhams Flowers customers have been compromised in a cyber attack.

Debenhams Flowers supplier Ecomnova was the target of the attack, which took place between 24 February and 11 April this year.

The attack focused on accessing and stealing the personal information and payment details of Debenhams Flowers customers.

Debenhams has contacted those affected to inform them of the incident, advise them about the action taken so far, and explain what they can do to protect their data and money.

Practical steps to protect your data

If an organisation has suffered a data breach, there are steps you can take to protect yourself, including changing your password, contacting your bank and keeping a close eye on your bank accounts for any unusual activity.

You should also be suspicious of any unsolicited emails, calls or texts, even if they appear to be from a company you know, as these may be from scammers.

A Debenhams Flower customer hotline has been set up on 0333 003 7068 to deal with any questions regarding the breach.

If you are concerned, contact your bank directly, as well as Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud and internet crime reporting centre, on 0300 123 2040 or online at actionfraud.police.uk/report_fraud.

If your data is lost and it causes you financial damage or distress, you may be able to make a claim for compensation from the organisation that lost it.

The Debenhams Flowers site has been suspended until further notice, but the company has stated that its debenhams.com website was not affected by the attack.

Steps taken by Debenhams

Debenhams has notified the Information Commissioner’s Office, and is working with relevant authorities and cyber-security experts to support Ecomnova in investigating the incident, including advising the banks of those affected to block payment cards and issue customers with new ones.

Debenhams has also instructed Ecomnova to delete all passwords for Debenhams Flowers accounts.

Debenhams chief executive Sergio Bucher said: ‘We take the security of data very seriously, and protecting our customers is a top priority for Debenhams.

‘As soon as we were informed that there had been a cyber attack, we suspended the Debenhams Flowers website and commenced a full investigation. We are also supporting Ecomnova with its investigation.

‘We are very sorry that customers have been affected by this incident, and we are doing everything we can to provide advice to affected customers and reduce their risk.’