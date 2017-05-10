Fitbit’s ‘first smartwatch’ appears in leaked pictures

Although Fitbit is a massive name when it comes to fitness trackers, the tech giant is yet to venture into the world of smartwatches.

That could be about to change – and pictures said to show Fitbit’s first smartwatch and Bluetooth earbuds, rumoured to arrive in the coming months, have surfaced online.

The ‘leaked’ image of the mystery Fitbit tracker shows a sophisticated-looking smartwatch with a rubber strap and brown trim. Two physical buttons can be seen on the side. Meanwhile, there are also suggestions that the fitness company is working on a pair of Bluetooth earbuds. Keep scrolling for the details.

Fitbit’s first smartwatch

Speaking to Yahoo Finance, ‘two sources familiar with the matter’ claim that Fitbit’s unnamed smartwatch will arrive with a full colour display and a built-in heart-rate monitor. It will also have a built-in GPS chip and support for wireless payments, a feature that will see it rival the popular Apple Watch. ‘Four days of battery life between charges’ is also mentioned, great news if you’re planning an outdoor trip away from a plug socket.

Yahoo’s sources suggest that the wearable will have an aluminium body and land at around $300 (£230). At the time of writing, we’re yet to hear any official news from Fitbit.

Bluetooth earbuds also on the way?

A new smartwatch might not be the only device Fitbit has been working on behind the scenes.

The same source also mentions a pair of Bluetooth earbuds, said to go on sale later in the year for around $150 (£115). The earbuds (seen below) are designed to wrap around your neck much like the BeatsX headphones, which we reviewed recently. This design would potentially make Fitbit’s earbuds a good fit for runners that are after some durable headphones to partner with their fitness tracker.

