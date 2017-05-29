Is ‘world’s smartest smoothie maker’ Millo worth your time?

With smart capabilities, the ability to set family preferences, track nutritional information and a promise of being quieter than traditional blenders, this could be the ideal smoothie maker. But is it really worth the hefty price tag of £250?

The new Millo blender connects to your smartphone or tablet, allowing you to adjust the time spent blending and the speed of the blades, all before you even get out of bed – although you would need to have already added the ingredients to it. You can also use it to track yours and your family’s intake of nutrients.

It is currently only available through Kickstarter, a website that allows people to pledge money to an unreleased product.

What’s different about the Millo blender?

Millo’s companion app tracks your usage, such as how many smoothies you’ve made in a month and their average protein content. The app also contains a recipe book, complete with in-depth nutritional information, so if you follow it closely when making your smoothies you’ll know exactly how much energy you’re getting from them.

It can also connect to popular health and fitness apps, such as MyFitnessPal and Apple Health, and automatically shares its data with them – one less step for a tech-obsessed fitness junkie to worry about.

You can set up different user profiles simply by changing lids, so that it will remember the preferences and nutritional information of everyone in your family.

It’s not just the ‘smart’ aspect of the Millo that sets it apart, though. It has ‘Air Drive’ technology, which means that the lid of its 710ml cup locks onto the base unit via magnets, so there’s no fumbling around trying to lock it in place. These same magnets are then used to power the motor at up to 16,000rpm.

Millo claims that because it’s powered by magnets, rather than a conventional electric motor, it cuts down on noise drastically – something that we find lets down a lot of blenders in our tests. However, blenders are generally only on for a few seconds, so this may not be something to be too worried about.

It can be operated without the app, too, if you prefer to do things the old-fashioned way. The top of the Millo’s base is actually touch sensitive – simply run your finger along it to choose the duration of the blend, followed by a double-tap to set it off.

Is the Millo blender worth buying?

Of course that’s something we can’t say for sure without running it through our rigorous lab tests. However, at a glance, it’s hard not to be a little sceptical. £250 is a sizeable amount to ask for a blender, particularly when you can get a high-scoring Best Buy blender for less than £40. The Millo would have to be an exceptional performer to fully justify its price tag.

Then there’s the matter of one of its key selling points, its magnetic dock and motor. This isn’t actually a feature unique to the Millo – we saw it two years ago when we tested the KitchenAid Magnetic Drive Blender.

The smartphone companion app is definitely intriguing, especially considering that you can keep an eye on what goodness you and your family are taking in. But you could simply buy a recipe book instead to get that information.

If you are interested, you’ll need to pledge at least £253 to get one. Once the set funding goal has been reached, everyone who backed it receives a gift, which varies in size depending on how much they pledged.

It’s worth noting that the Kickstarter page refers to this saving you £246 off ‘the future retail price’, which may mean that when it reaches a broader market it will cost an eye-watering £499.