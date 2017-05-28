More than 3,000 Beko and Blomberg condenser tumble dryers could pose fire risk

Beko is alerting consumers that 3,450 of its condenser tumble dryers could pose a fire risk due to an over-heating third-party-supplied component.

The safety notice has been issued concerning five Beko and Blomberg 8kg- and 9kg-capacity condenser tumble dryers, manufactured between May and November 2012.

Four of the five affected condenser tumble dryers are branded Beko, and one is a Blomberg.

Beko wants to alert consumers so it can locate and modify the affected dryers as a precautionary measure.

Alex Neill, Which? Managing Director of Home Products and Services, said: ‘All owners of Beko or Blomberg 8kg and 9kg Condenser Tumble Dryers should urgently visit the Beko website to check whether their model is at risk of catching fire. Consumers can also visit the Which? Consumer Rights pages online for important advice about faulty goods and your consumer rights.’

Below are the make and model numbers for the five condenser tumble dryers. To find out if your tumble dryer is affected, follow the link to the online checker on the Beko website.

You’ll need the serial number as well as the model number to complete the check – you can find both of these inside the door rim on a plate.

You can also call Beko on 0800 917 2018 to check whether your machine is on the list of those at risk.

Lines are open between 08:00-20:00 Monday to Friday, and 10:00-16:00 Saturday and Sunday.

Affected tumble dryer models

The tumble dryers are those models listed below, but only those machines manufactured between May and November 2012:

Beko DCU9330W

Beko DCU9330R

Beko DCU8230

Beko DSC85W

Blomberg TKF8439A

Are the affected tumble dryers safe to use?

Beko states on its website that safety is its priority and if you own an affected product, you should stop using it immediately and disconnect it from the wall as a precaution.