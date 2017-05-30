New plastic Scottish £10 note featuring Sir Walter Scott revealed

The design of the new polymer Scottish £10 note has been unveiled by the Bank of Scotland.

The note, due to come into circulation this Autumn, will feature the same security features as the plastic £5 note released across the UK earlier this year.

These include the anti-counterfeit ‘window effect’ and metallic ink which changes colour as the note is moved. A ‘tactile emboss’, designed to aid the visually impaired, will also be included.

Sir Walter Scott features on new £10 note

The note will retain an image of Sir Walter Scott, the novelist who played a key role in campaigning for Scottish banks to continue printing their own banknotes in the 1800s.

On the reverse, the world-famous Glenfinnan Viaduct will also remain, alongside an image of a steam engine hauling a heritage tourist train.

This incredible structure features in the Harry Potter film series.

‘Cleaner, more secure and more durable’

The old paper Scottish £10 notes will be slowly withdrawn from circulation, but unlike paper £5 notes, they will indefinitely remain as legal tender across the UK.

And the new Scottish £10 will be smaller than the existing note.

Mike Moran, Bank of Scotland director, said: ‘The new note retains our much loved design of Sir Walter Scott with the famous Glenfinnan Viaduct pictured on the back and we’ve evolved the design by introducing the popular heritage tourist train crossing the bridge.

‘With polymer notes being cleaner, more secure, and more durable than paper notes I’m sure our new £10 note will prove popular across Scotland.’

The new polymer English £10 note featuring author Jane Austen is due to be released in September.