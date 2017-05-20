Can you beat the Great British Money Quiz?

How much do you really know about money? Could you tell us what the current Isa allowance is or how much of your savings would be protected if your bank went under?

In April, we wanted to put the general public’s knowledge to the test with a series of questions on common financial matters. Now you can try it yourself. There are 17 questions in total, all related to four categories: general knowledge, savings, credit and insurance.

Below the quiz you’ll find out how well – or not – the general public did so you can see how you compare.



</p> <section> <h2>The Great British Money Quiz</h2> <div>How much do you really know about money matters?</div> <div></div> <div>We wanted to test the public about how much they know about everyday financial matters and in March 2017, we asked more than 1,000 people to answer the following series of questions.</div> <div></div> <div>So put yourself to the test and see how well you can do. There are 17 questions in total.</div> </section> <section> <h2>What is the maximum amount that the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) can protect in a savings account?</h2> </section> <section> <h3>Under consumer regulations, how many days do you have to cancel a service that you bought online?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Thinking about the personal savings allowance (PSA), how much savings interest can a basic-rate taxpayer earn before paying tax?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act offers protection on services and goods worth between…</h3> </section> <section> <h3>You’re going on holiday and need to exchange £500 into euros. The exchange rate is 1.17 euros to £1. How many euros will you get for your money?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Thinking about national insurance contributions, what percentage is deducted from an employed (basic-rate) taxpayer’s monthly pay?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>What is the cash Isa limit for the tax year 2017-18?</h3> <div>For the current tax-year, you can save up to £20,000 in a cash Isa.</div> <div></div> <div>Find out more about <a href="http://www.which.co.uk/money/savings-and-isas/isas/guides/cash-isas/what-is-an-isa" target="_blank">tax-free savings accounts</a>, including bet buys, with our comprehensive guide.</div> </section> <section> <h3>You have a lump sum of £1,000. You place your money in a one-year fixed-rate bond with an AER of 1.6% and make no withdrawals. How much would you have in total in your account after one year?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>If you’re married or in a civil partnership, can your spouse or partner inherit your Isa savings when you die?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Which of the following terms best describes ‘peer-to-peer lending’?</h3> <div>Peer-to-peer websites such as RateSetter, Zopa and Funding Circle connects small businesses with those will willing to lend them money in return for a better return on their capital.</div> <div></div> <div>Find out more about <a href="http://www.which.co.uk/money/investing/types-of-investment/guides/peer-to-peer-investing/peer-to-peer-lending-explained" target="_blank">peer-to-peer</a> with our guide</div> </section> <section> <h3>You have a credit card balance of £1,000 with an APR of 18.9%. You start to pay off £20 a month on the card. How long do you think it would take you to clear your balance fully?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Based on the same information in question 11, approximately how much interest do you think you’ll need to pay in total?</h3> <div>Paying off just £20 a month, will mean you will pay around £800 in interest on the balance.</div> <div></div> <div>Find out more about <a href="http://www.which.co.uk/money/credit-cards-and-loans/credit-cards/guides/credit-cards-explained/credit-card-interest-explained" target="_blank">credit card interest</a> with our guide.</div> </section> <section> <h3>Imagine you’re looking to transfer an existing credit card balance of £2,500 to a new credit card. The new credit card has an APR of 18.9% (but an APR of 0% for the first 37 months) and a transfer fee of 1.4%. How much do you think it will cost you to transfer the balance from your existing card to your new credit card?</h3> <div></div> <div></div> </section> <section> <h3>Which of the following best describes ‘gap insurance’?</h3> </section> <section> <h3>Which of the following best describes the term ‘excess’?</h3> <div></div> <div></div> </section> <section> <h3>Which of the following do you think is the cheapest way to pay for car insurance?</h3> <div>Paying monthly for your car insurance can seem like a good way to spread the cost – and many don’t have the choice – but it will be cheaper to pay in one go.</div> <div></div> <div>Find out all about car insurance, <a href="http://www.which.co.uk/money/insurance/car-insurance/guides/car-insurance-claims-satisfaction" target="_blank"> including claims satisfaction ratings</a>, with our guide.</div> </section> <section> <h3>Which of the following best describes the value used to insure a property?</h3> <div>The rebuild cost of your home should be used when you come to buy building insurance. This will often be less than the market value of your property and prevent you from being over-insured.</div> <div></div> <div>Find out about the <a href="http://www.which.co.uk/money/insurance/home-insurance/guides" target="_blank">best-rated home insurers</a> with our guide.</div> <div></div> </section> <section> <h2>Oh no! You’re struggling to answer even basic money questions.</h2> <div>But fear not. You can start to brush up on your money knowledge with our <a href="http://www.which.co.uk/money/" target="_blank">Which? Money</a> guides.</div> </section> <section> <h3>Not bad! You’re on your way to becoming a money expert.</h3> <div>But there is still room for improvement.</div> <div></div> <div>Find out more about your rights on our <a href="http://www.which.co.uk/consumer-rights" target="_blank">consumer rights</a> site</div> </section> <section> <h3>Well done! You're heading to the top of the class.</h3> <div>You're well on your way to becoming a money brain-box and can answer even the toughest questions on financial matters.</div> <div></div> <div>Find out more with our <a href="http://www.which.co.uk/money/" target="_blank">Which? Money</a> guides.</div> </section>

The results

So how well did you do? Remarkably, just two people out of 1,080 who took the test originally managed to get full marks, while another 10 (1%) got 16 correct answers.

The most common score was nine out of 17, which was achieved by 12%. Hopefully you will have all done better than the 20 (2%) of people who failed to get a single answer correct.

Stumped?

The worst-answered were a mix of credit, savings and consumer protection questions. Some 59% correctly answered that paying £20 a month on a credit card balance of £1,000 would take seven years and six months to clear completely, but only 22% were able to correctly identify that they would pay around £800 in interest.

Only 23% were aware that the cash Isa limit is rising to £20,000 for the 2017-18 tax year, while a third (34%) knew that a basic-rate taxpayer can earn up to £1,000 in savings interest before paying tax.

Section 75 of the Consumer Rights Act helps you get your money back if something goes wrong when using a credit card. However, just 27% knew it protects payments between £100 and £30,000, a similar figure to the 29% who answered that the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) protects deposits of up to £85,000.

Overall, one section proved much easier than the rest. The average score for the insurance questions was 67%, significantly better than the other three sections: general knowledge (42%), savings (41%) and credit cards (42%)

Wisdom comes with age

The older you are, the better you did. Some 49% of 65-to-74 year-olds, 43% of 55-to-64 year-olds, and 40% of 45-to-54 year-olds, all managed to get 10 or more correct answers. In comparison, just 15% of 18-to-24 year olds scored 10 or more, while a quarter (24%) of those aged 24 to 34 did the same.

Did you beat the average in your age bracket?