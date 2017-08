The Which? Money quiz of the week We’ve compiled some fun trivia from the past week of financial news. Can you score full marks?

Inflation, measured by CPI, has jumped to 2.7%. How many fixed-rate Isas and savings accounts that can beat inflation are currently on the market?

According to a recent Which? survey, what is the most sought-after feature of a property among homebuyers?

The financial arm of which motoring company launched a market-leading regular savings account this week, only to withdraw it two days later?

The state pension triple-lock has been a key talking point leading up to the snap general election. What does this affect?

According to a recent Which? survey, what is the main factor that motivates people to switch energy company?

According to a new survey by Upad, what proportion of tenants meet their landlord before moving into a new property?

What is the average level of unsecured UK household debt in 2016, according to a new study by the Trades Union Congress (TUC)?

Oh dear! You’ve clearly not been paying attention to what’s been going on in the world of personal finance.

Oh dear! You’ve clearly not been paying attention to what’s been going on in the world of personal finance.

Oh dear! You’ve clearly not been paying attention to what’s been going on in the world of personal finance.

Oh dear! You’ve clearly not been paying attention to what’s been going on in the world of personal finance.

Good effort! You’ve been paying some attention to what’s been going on in the world of personal finance, but we think you can do better. Come back next week to try and score top marks.

Good effort! You’ve been paying some attention to what’s been going on in the world of personal finance, but we think you can do better. Come back next week to try and score top marks.