Which? tries out new Aldi electric lawn mower

At just £79.99 it’s hard to imagine what could put you off buying Aldi’s new electric rotary mower. But can you trust such a cheap mower to give a good cut?

Although you may be relishing the thrill of bagging a bargain mower, you really need to know whether it will cut your grass neatly and effectively. We’ve already taken this mower for a stroll around our lawn to bring your our first impressions, so you’ll know what to expect if you do buy it.

Will it do the job?

Aldi’s Gardenline GLM 43L looks like it could be a lot of mower for your money. It has a 1,800W motor and 43cm cutting width, so it should have the power and size to whizz round a medium-sized garden. We gave it to our lawn mower expert to find out if it was any good.

Which? lawn mower expert, Mercy Morris said: ‘The advantage of a corded electric mower like the Gardenline GLM 43L is that they’re always ready to go – no searching for fuel or trying to remember whether you charged the battery. They also tend to be cheaper.’

Don’t know where to start?

Why are cordless mowers more expensive?

Corded electric lawn mowers are generally cheaper than cordless ones, but the length of the power cable can limit how far you can move from the power socket, and can cause you grief trying to avoid running over the cable. A battery-powered cordless mower will give you more freedom to move around.

Our Best Buy battery-powered mowers start from around £300, whereas the average price of a comparable corded model is £145. The big difference in price is usually down to the extra cost of the lithium-ion battery and the charger. These batteries are becoming more powerful and longer-lasting, but they have very specific charging needs, which make both battery and charger expensive.

Tempted by plants?

