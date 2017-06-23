Do you own the Hotpoint fridge freezer potentially implicated in the Grenfell fire?

Owners of Hotpoint fridge freezers with model number FF175BP or FF175BG have been urged to contact the manufacturer.

This is following the Metropolitan Police Service’s statement that a Hotpoint FF175BP fridge freezer has been identified as the initial source of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Hotpoint said 64,000 units of the same model were made between 2006 and 2009, when they were discontinued, and that the number in circulation would be lower given the time period involved.

The government has ordered an immediate examination of the unit by technical experts to establish the cause of the incident.

These fridge freezer models haven’t previously been subject to any product recalls, and this testing will establish whether any further action is required.

What to do if you have this Hotpoint fridge freezer

Consumers who believe they may own a Hotpoint fridge freezer model number FF175BP (white) or FF175BG (grey) should call Whirlpool Corporation’s freephone hotline on 0800 316 3826 or visit www.hotpointservice.co.uk/fridgefreezer to register their details for further updates.

At this stage, the government is saying that there is no specific reason for consumers to switch off their fridge freezer pending further investigation.

Greg Clark, Secretary of State for the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said: ‘The device is being subject to immediate and rigorous testing to establish the cause of the fire. I have made clear to the company that I will expect them to replace any item without delay if it is established that there is a risk in using them.’

Customers can expect further updates from the manufacturer about the action it will take in relation to this product and are advised to follow standard safety advice, not overload plugs, ensure sockets are not damaged and check that cables and leads are in good condition.

A Hotpoint spokesman said: ‘Words cannot express our sorrow at this terrible tragedy. We offer our most profound condolences to the victims, those who have lost loved-ones, homes, and possessions, and to their friends and families.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved, including the emergency services who risked their lives to extinguish the blaze and rescue those in the building.

‘We are working with the authorities to obtain access to the appliance so that we can assist with the ongoing investigations. Under these circumstances, we are unable to speculate on further details at this time.

‘We are addressing this as a matter of utmost urgency and assisting the authorities in any way we can. We will provide additional updates as our investigations progress.’

Which? says

Alex Neill, Which? managing director of home products and services, said:​ ‘If it turns out that faults in this fridge freezer caused the fire to start at Grenfell Tower, this raises serious questions about the safety of these products.

‘If this model is found to be faulty, a full product recall must be implemented swiftly by the manufacturer so that any at-risk products are removed from people’s homes.’