Get the latest Which? news, on the go

If you have an Apple iPhone or iPad, it’s now even easier to keep up with the latest consumer news thanks to the new Which? News app. Available now from iTunes, it’s compatible with all Apple devices running iOS 9.0 or later.

Completely free to download and use, the app gives you fresh stories and insights from Which? experts each day, including highlights from our investigations, personal finance tips, new scams to avoid, and updates from our famous product and service testing.



You can also save articles for offline reading, which could be handy if you want to save on your mobile data allowance or will be away from a 3G, 4G or wi-fi connection, and you can also share articles with friends and family via email, Facebook and Twitter.

While most stories will appear on which.co.uk/news as well, we’ll also be adding the best new videos from the Which? YouTube channel for viewing within the app. And, so you don’t miss out on anything, you have the option to occasionally receive notifications on your device when new stories are published.

You can download the Which? News app from iTunes here. We plan to launch a version compatible with Android phones and tablets in the coming weeks.

Don’t forget, Which? news stories are also available in the Apple News app installed as standard on all iPhones and iPads – just look for the icon (see left) on your device and then search for ‘Which?’.



Which? Reviews app updated

Exclusively for Which? members, the Which? Reviews app brings you expert reviews of more than 8,000 products to help you make the right choices when shopping – ideal for when you’re browsing in-store.

Recently updated, it’s available for both Apple and Android devices, and allows you to browse offline, so it’s not a problem if you’ve got a poor connection. You can refine product lists by price, Best Buys and Don’t Buys, create buying shortlists, compare features and see the latest prices, availability and retailer information.

You can download the Which? Reviews app from the iTunes Store and Google Play.

Which? magazine app

If you’re a fan of Which? magazine, it’s worth knowing that there’s an interactive digital edition available for tablets and phones. It gives you expert, unbiased consumer advice, in-depth investigations and our Test Lab features, in a jargon-free, easy-to-read format. It’s updated monthly with each new issue of the magazine, and also weekly with our bite-sized digest, called 7-in-7.

You’ll need a Which? subscription to read it, but the Which? magazine app brings you all of our content from both current and past editions. And, our cross-edition search tool helps you find what you’re looking for quickly – saving you the effort of having to flip through countless hard copies of the magazine. It also includes interactive Test Lab reports showing you Best Buys and Don’t Buys, plus product and ‘How to’ videos.

You can download the Which? magazine app from the iTunes Store, Google Play or, for Kindle Fire tablet users, from the Amazon Appstore.

For more app advice, take a look at the eight smartphone apps that make you free money, and our recommended parenting and kids apps.