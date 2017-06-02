Is Gtech’s cordless Falcon lawn mower worth buying?

The Gtech cordless lawn mower has been getting a lot of advertising on TV recently, but is it worth spending £300 on?

Gtech is best known for its AirRam and Multi cordless vacuums and has now produced a cordless lawn mower. Being cordless, it promises to make it easy to mow anywhere you want as it’s not restricted by the length of a power cable

Long battery-charging time

We were impressed with the Falcon’s handling and its neatly folding storage. We weren’t in love with its inability to get all the clippings in the collecting box, or the five whole hours it took for the battery to charge. Gtech claim that you can get 40 minutes of mowing out of a single charge, but we found we were getting an average of just 23 minutes. To discover what else we thought, have a look at the full review.

Pros and cons of cordless electricals

Cordless electricals for your home and garden are growing in popularity as they become more practical and affordable to buy. Lithium-ion batteries are key to this improvement, giving a good working time from each charge and providing the power that mowing, hoovering or leaf-blowing need.

Going cordless means that you aren’t in danger of cutting the cable or tied to a power outlet. You can get right to the bottom of your garden, free from the risk of getting the cord tangled in trees, chairs or your own legs. A cordless mower needs a lot less maintenance than a petrol one, and you won’t need to remember to buy fuel either.

The disadvantage is that they are expensive (the cordless mowers we have tested range from £110 for the Sovereign 24v Li-ion to £630 for the Makita DLM380RF4), and they vary in how powerful they are.

How to choose the best cordless lawn mower

If you decide to buy a cordless mower, do check that you will be able to get around your lawn in one charge. Though not every mower has a battery that takes quite as long to charge as Gtech’s, it’s annoying to have to stop part way through. If you need to tackle areas of long or rough grass, make sure it’s got enough power to cut without cutting out. This Don’t Buy mower was underpowered, despite a huge price tag.

One of our Best Buy mowers this year gives you 30 minutes of mowing, with a charge time of an hour; and a Best Buy from 2016 gives 45 minutes of mowing time from a 30 minute charge.

