Last year’s 4K TVs up to £850 cheaper

As TV manufacturers shift the last of their 2016 TVs, now is a good time to pick up a 4K TV. Our pricing research proves you could save hundreds if you choose wisely.

With no new ‘must-have’ features in 2017, last year’s TVs look as good as they ever have. And with hugely discounted prices, now is the time to bag yourself a bargain. Keep scrolling to see which 2016 TVs have been treated to price drops, and be sure to check our reviews to see if you should take advantage.

TVs at reduced prices

Retailers are keen to get rid of last year’s stock as new arrivals hit the market, which is good news if you’re a buyer on a budget. Below is a range of TVs that should be on your radar if you’re looking to save some money.

LG

The LG 49UH850V (below left) aims to impress with its 4K Ultra-HD screen, and various smart-TV apps are tucked inside. When it first hit the shelves back in April 2016, this 49-inch model would have set you back £1,450, but now it’s £600. To see how this TV scored in our test lab, see our LG 49UH850V review.

Alternatively, there’s LG’s 49UH620V (below right), which is packed with features. The 49-inch LG TV supports ultra-HD content including Netflix 4K, and Freeview Play is included. It has built-in wi-fi support, so you don’t need to plug it directly into your router. This TV was £780 last April. Now, that figure has dropped to £419. For more details, see our LG 49UH620V review.

Samsung

Looking for something slightly smaller? Samsung’s curved, 43-inch UE43KU6670 (below left) has a Freeview HD tuner. The 4K screen boasts four times the pixels of Full HD, and you can control it with the smart remote, which uses an on-screen pointer for easy navigation. Popular apps like Netflix are pre-installed, and you can record content to a USB device if needed. This TV now costs £500, down from £800. Head over to our Samsung UE43KU6670 review to see if it’s a Best Buy.

The 49-inch Samsung UE49KU6500 (below right) has a 4K HDR picture resolution and built-in wi-fi. Assuming you have a hard drive plugged in, you can pause and record live TV. It was over £900 when it first launched over a year ago, but that’s dropped to around £520, which is a tidy saving. Our Samsung UE49KU6500 review has more details.

Sony

We test the latest Sony TVs to see if they’re up to scratch. The KD-49XD8305BU (below left) has a 49-inch 4K display and built-in Android TV, which gives you access to hundreds of games and streaming apps. It was £1,100 last year, but this month it’s down to £689, its lowest price ever. Is this one of our highest-scoring Sony TVs? Our Sony KD-49XD8305BU review reveals all.

Panasonic

The Panasonic TX-55DX650B (below right) has a massive 55-inch screen. It has super-high-resolution 4K, built-in Freeview and Freeview HD. The remote takes some getting used to with its cramped buttons, but once you’re up and running it’s easy to browse channels.

If you’ve got the living room space, you can get this TV for around £600, down from £1,100. To see if it’s worth your hard-earned cash, see our Panasonic TX-55DX650B review.

A look at our price-history tool shows that now is a great time to pick up one of the TVs mentioned above. As you can see from our graphic below, prices have reduced steadily over the last couple of months.

Which TV brand is the best?

We’ve surveyed thousands of Which? members about their TVs to see which brands top the table when it comes to reliability. While the best brand achieved a customer score of 80% and an impressive 93% for reliability, the worst could only manage a customer score of 60%. Reliability was noticeably worse at 78%.

To see which models from big-name brands we recommend, head over to our TV reviews. There, you’ll see how sets from the likes of Samsung, LG and Sony have performed. Otherwise, see our best TV brands page for the full results of our survey.