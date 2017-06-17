Italian brand Smeg – best known for its retro-look fridges – will launch a colourful range of small kitchen appliances in 2017, featuring designs by Dolce & Gabbana.

The ‘Sicily Is My Love’ collection includes kettles, toasters, blenders, mixers and juicers, and aims to celebrate the Italian heritage of both brands using traditional Sicilian motifs as decoration. They are expected to be on sale towards the end of 2017, in time for Christmas.

There’s no word yet on how much these gadgets will cost, but the classic versions, available in Smeg’s iconic pastel shades, are already at the premium end of the spectrum. Smeg kettles and toasters start from around £100, so we expect the Dolce & Gabbana versions to be even more expensive.

Which? verdict on the Smeg kitchen collection

Some of Smeg’s kitchen gadgets have impressed in our tests, earning our coveted Best Buy award, but others have under-performed. With scores ranging from 50% to 77%, it’s worth doing your research before you buy to avoid getting a gadget that looks stunning but is infuriating to use.

Find out more about the range below and then check out our small appliance reviews for our verdict on the Smeg range.

Smeg TSF01 & TSF02 toaster

The Smeg Dolce & Gabbana four-slice toaster will be decorated with a traditional Sicilian trinacria pattern, while the two-slice version will feature images of birds and sailing boats.

We’ve tested both the two-slice and four-slice versions of the classic Smeg toaster. It has six browning levels and cancel, defrost, reheat and bagel functions, and is currently available in light blue, red, pink, cream, black, steel and mint, with prices starting from £100.

In our tough toaster tests, we check how evenly each toaster browns your slice of bread, and whether it’s versatile enough to fit different sizes and shapes of bread. Find out what we thought of these models in our Smeg toaster reviews.

Smeg ECF01 coffee machine

Dolce & Gabbana has decorated this machine with a traditional Sicilian symbol – the cart of Catania – surrounded by a Baroque floral print. If you aren’t ready to embrace this vibrant floral machine, it is also available in red, light blue, cream and black, with prices starting from £280.

This retro-look ground coffee machine from Smeg could be the perfect way to make a fresh Italian espresso with your preferred roast. Or, if you fancy a cappuccino, you can use the steam pipe to froth milk.

We tried out this coffee machine when the original version launched in December 2016 – read our Smeg coffee machine first look review to see what we thought of its coffee-making skills.

Smeg KLF11 Kettle

We tested the predecessor to this kettle, the 1.7-litre-capacity KLF01, to see how quickly, quietly and efficiently it boils water. Not much has changed on the new model, and you can still find the KLF01 in big retailers such as John Lewis.

The Dolce & Gabbana version is resplendent with Sicilian-inspired florals. If you want to buy now, you can opt for the more reserved KTF01 colour choices – cream, mint, steel, black, light blue, pink and red. Prices start from £100.

See our Smeg kettle reviews to find out what we thought of the KLF01.

Smeg SMF01 Stand Mixer

Smeg isn’t lying when it says the Dolce & Gabbana version of its stand mixer is an ‘explosion of colour and brightness’. Due out towards the end of the year, this retro mixer is plastered in bold floral and geometric patterns. It has 10 mixing speeds, which you can adjust using a chrome lever on the top. The 4.7-litre capacity should be more than enough for most everyday baking jobs.

It’s currently available to buy in classic cream, mint, steel, black, light blue, pink and red, with prices starting at around £349. See our Smeg SMF01 stand mixer review to find out whether it’s a model we recommend.

Smeg BLF01 Blender

This 800W Smeg blender has four speed settings and a 1.5-litre-capacity plastic jug. The Dolce & Gabbana version is bright yellow and depicts the ruins of a Greek temple dedicated to mythological twins Castor and Pollux. It is available now in more muted colours, including cream, mint, steel, black, light blue, pink and red. Prices start from £149.

It will certainly look eye-catching on your worktop, but can it blend a variety of fruit, veg and more into perfect lump-free smoothies? We challenge blenders to blitz everything from leafy greens and frozen fruit to ice, nuts and dairy. Find out how this blender fared against cheaper rivals by reading the full Smeg blender review.

Smeg SJF01 Slow Juicer

To decorate this retro juicer, Dolce & Gabbana has used Arab-inspired forms, as well as classic Sicilian fruits. The juicer itself is a slow ‘masticating’ model. This means that it crushes fruit and veg through a metal sieve using a large screw mechanism, rather than blitzing them with a fast-spinning blade that flings the juice out, as centrifugal juicers do.

This method is claimed to result in more better-quality juice, although we haven’t always found that to be the case in our juicing tests. It’s currently available in the classic Smeg colours – red, light blue, black and cream – and costs a rather eye-watering £449.

We tried out this juicer when it launched in December 2016. Head to our Smeg SJF01 slow juicer first look review to see this juicer in action and get our initial verdict.

Are Smeg’s Dolce & Gabbana appliances worth buying?

It’s likely that these gadgets will cost an arm and a leg when they eventually launch. However, if you fall for their unique designs, you may be more than happy to pay up for a statement design piece for your kitchen worktop. It’s worth checking that the product behind the pretty face is up to scratch, though, otherwise your pride and joy may end up gathering dust.

If you love the vibrant look of these gadgets but don’t want to spend as much, check our other reviews, as there are some cheap and colourful kettles, toasters, coffee machines and mixers available that have proved themselves in our tests.

All prices correct as of 16 June 2017.