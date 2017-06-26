Which? campaign to Fix Bad Broadband hits the road

Kicking off on 27 June, we’ll be touring the UK in the Fix Bad Broadband van offering advice to anyone who is fed up with poor service, slow speeds and drop outs.

We want to hear more about your experiences with your broadband providers. Regardless of your provider or area, if you’ve been passed from pillar to post trying to get your weak, inconsistent connection sorted, we want to know about it.

We are providing consumers with a free speed checker tool to check their speed, as well as ways to raise concerns with their provider and address problems they find with their connectivity. So far over 300,000 people across the country have used our tool.

We are taking our campaign out across the country and we’ll be giving tips to people on how to ensure they’re getting the best connection possible, advising them how to complain/get compensation from their provider where appropriate, and helping build community power in demanding better connectivity.

Fix Bad Broadband – learn more about our campaign, help us create a map of the UK’s internet speeds and browse plenty of tips and advice.

Where are we going?

We’re putting in the miles over a two week period at the end of June and start of July, so make sure to catch us if we’re stopping near you. Our experts will be on hand to offer advice on how to improve your speeds and seek compensation from your provider if you’ve suffered poor service. You can see a detailed itinerary of how long we’re spending at each location below.

Brecon and Radnorshire – Tuesday 27 June

9.00-11.30, Talybont Outdoor Centre, Talybont-on-usk, Powys LD3 7YP

12.00-15.00, Theatr Brycheiniog Canal Wharf, Brecon LD3 7EW

16.00-18.00, Knighton Community Centre, Bowling Green Ln, Knighton LD7 1DJ

Tiverton and Honiton – Wednesday 28 June

9.00-11.30, Tiverton Market, Fore St, Tiverton EX16 6NH

12.00-14.30, Lace Walk Car Park, 31 Dowell St, Honiton EX14 1LT

15:00-18:00, Trinity Square, Axminster EX13​ 5AW

Eastbourne – Friday 30 June

9:00-18:00, Terminus Road, Eastbourne BN21 3AP (outside Debenhams)

High Peak – 4 July

9:00-11.00, New Mills Adult Community Education Centre, Spring Bank, New Mills, High Peak SK22 4AZ

11.30-13.00, The Methodist Church, 86 Market St, Chapel-en-le-Frith, High Peak SK23 0HZ

14.00-18.00, Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, Derbyshire SK17 6BE

Luton – Friday 7 July

7:00-10.00, Luton Train Station

9:00-18.00, St Georges Square, Luton, LU1 2NG

What do we want to achieve?

There’s no shortage of adverts promising super-fast speeds, seemingly endless wi-fi range and reliable service, but the reality falls short. We want to know just how widely leading providers are missing the mark when it comes broadband service.

We’re visiting urban and rural locations to get an indication of the service people are receiving and ultimately we want to change the culture of broadband providers that promise much, but deliver little. We want to work with government to ensure there is adequate investment in infrastructure to get consumers the connectivity they need and deserve.

By telling us your stories at our roadshow events and completing the online speed checker, we can highlight the areas of the UK with poor connection. We want to make it easier for people to complain about their inadequate service and receive compensation from the providers who aren’t living up to their hyperbolic ads.

Even if you don’t live near any of these places you can still help the campaign by completing our new and improved online speed test.